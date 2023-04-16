A Hixson woman says some residents in her neighborhood are struggling to recoup after storms earlier this month.
Mary Matthews says during storms last week a power surge fried wiring to her h-vac, leaving her home without air conditioning.
she says with the weather warming up outside. Her home will be unbearable.
< mary matthews, hixson homeowner | sot 6 (:07): "mary matthews, hixson homeowner | sot 6 (:06): "i've never had anything like this. The power has gone on and off. ">
mary matthews lives on browntown road in hixson. She says a power surge damaged wiring after thunderstorms rolled through the area easter weekend.
< mary matthews, hixson homeowner | sot 5 (:10): "two wires had come together because a tree had knocked it over; it was a heck of a power surge.">
e-p-b reported more than three hundred people were without power.
Matthews says power has been restored , but some homeowners are replacing essential household items like refrigerators, stoves, and a-c units.
The price to replace those appliances could cost homeowners anywhere between 5-thousand to 10-thousand dollars.
<mary matthews, hixson homeowner | sot 7 (:08): "to have that kind of power surge takes out so many items at one time, not just at my house, but all over this neighborhood.">
matthew is working with a local h-vac company after learning e-p-b is not responsible for appliance repairs.
She wants to save her old unit but says even with insurance, that may not be enough to cover replacements.
<mary matthews, hixson homeowner | sot 3 (:10): "we've had titan heating and air that has ordered the parts that they think we need, but they say they're having trouble getting them they're not in .">
matthews says she wants the problem resolved before the weather warms up.
<mary matthews, hixson homeowner | sot 2 (:15): "we've just been making do. We've got a small heater that we set with. We turn our gas stove on sometimes, which helps warm things up a little bit. We also use electric blankets. We've just been improvising.">
e-p-b says homeowners can reach out to an electrician to install a "home surge protector.
this way homeowners can shield their house and appliances from extreme surges.
