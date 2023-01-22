The Immersion Art Gallery is hosting a gallery on February 4th. The gallery is an exclusive event that offers opening once a month.
The Art Director, Kevin Bate says it's a rare opportunity to highlight some of the local talents in the city.
"So the idea is you get to come and spend the evening with us," Bate said. "See the sights meet the artist, hear the music, and really immerse yourself in the art."
Bate is no stranger to the Chattanooga-area. His work can be found around the city. He painted several well known murals found along Mcallie and MLK