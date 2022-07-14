It's been two-and-a-half years since Eric and Shannon Roberts saw her smile, heard her laugh, and felt her hugs.
Keeslyn Roberts hasn't been seen or heard from since January of 2020. That's when her car was found at the Flying J truck stop in Gordon County, Georgia, but she was nowhere to be seen.
"It's a daily nightmare," said Eric, Keeslyn's dad. "She wouldn't leave her keys, her bookbag, her money, and debit card if she was just running."
The Roberts told their only daughter 'I love you' the last time they saw her, completely unaware she would go missing just a week later.
"I'm still hoping that there's a chance she's alive out there somewhere," said Shannon. "I don't know the situation. But I can't give up."
The Roberts told Local 3 News they have had no leads since Keeslyn disappeared.
They believe her case is linked to a young man who went missing from the same truck stop around the same time. He was found dead just a few miles away, but police say the cases are unrelated.
"The people who saw her last, they know more than what they're telling us," said Eric. "I will not rest until justice is done."
The Roberts aren't letting Keeslyn's case go cold. They're offering a $25,000 reward for information. Anything to bring Keeslyn home still after all this time.
"The stress of just all of this builds up on you," said Shannon. "We love her so much and we miss her so much. We just want her home, we want her safely back home. That is what we're hoping for."
If you have any information on Keeslyn's disappearance, you're asked to call the Gordon County Sheriff's Office at (706) 879-5450 or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at (404) 244-2600.