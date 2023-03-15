Business owners on Station Street are pushing back against proposals from city council members to combat violence on Station Street.
"There's just so much going on Station Street, so much spills over," said Councilwoman Raquetta Dotley, one of the council members who introduced the proposal during a committee meeting Tuesday. "I get so many calls, and there's so much violence that spills out of there and at some point we have to do something."
The proposal could ask business owners to contribute to security on the street, reducing the load the police department would have in contributing to city patrols.
It would also close down the street to vehicle traffic Thursday nights through Saturday nights.
"It's something to work with," said Michael Alfano, the owner of The Comedy Catch and Backstage Bar. "But it's also something we asked for in part six years ago."
Alfano expressed support for closing the street to through traffic, adding the city should also set up Uber and Lyft stations at the intersections flanking the entertainment district.
But he expressed some concerns about splitting the cost of security.
"How do you break that down? Who pays how much?" he wondered. "I close at 12:30-1:00. Whereas, most of the problems that are occurring are occurring after 2:30 into 3:00. So I'm not even there at that time."
The ideas proposed by Dotley and Councilwoman Marvene Noel are an effort to curb violent crimes in the area. Local 3 News has reported on several violent incidents in the last year, including a shooting last June, an assault that left two security guards with charges, and several fights that broke out in the street.
Sen. Todd Gardenhire introduced a bill earlier this year to ban open containers on the street, just a few years after sponsoring the bill that allowed the practice as the only area in the city where it is allowed. The bill is being heard by a sub-committee on Tuesday.
"It is a challenge to CPD," Brian Joyce, owner of The Blue Light said his morning radio show on WGOW, The Morning Press. "I know it is a challenge to them because they are paying these officers overtime to do that and the department only has so much money and only has so many resources."
Both Joyce and Alfano said they had heard nothing about the proposal until Local 3 News reported on them Tuesday.
Joyce said he would be okay with contributing financially to security measures, but isn't sure how closing the street would work given the layout of the area.
"We can control what happens on our property," Joyce said. "That's why we invest in security. But I'm telling you right now as soon as these people leave the doors, and they hit those parking lots, it is the wild west."
In order for the proposal to be adopted, a majority of the full city council would have to vote on it in two separate meetings.