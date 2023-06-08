Station 15 has added five new positions, and will see even more changes in May of 2024.
Fire Chief Phil Hyman has spent almost three decades working for the Chattanooga Department. He was sworn in to the top spot in 2017, and he says he immediately starting working on this goal to replace and improve the cramped 3,600 sq. ft. building.
“I'm most excited for our firefighters. I'm most excited to give our firefighters some relief in a building that they can really function out of, and I'm excited that they're going to be able to provide even better service than what they provide now," he says.
He says the Eastdale community deserves better resources.
"It's all about the personnel that provides services and having the right equipment to do that," he says. "It increases our element of safety too, for the firefighters and the public that we're trying to rescue at the time. So, more firefighters on scene equals more safety and more service that we can provide."
The new station will have two bays, a kitchen, living area, sleeping rooms, showers, locker rooms, and a gym. It will be built by Robert Roberts LLC at $4.3 million.
Chief Hyman says the firefighters have already moved out and relocated to Station Six in Bonny Oaks.
He says if an emergency happens in Station 15's service area, both Station six and 15 will be able to respond.
To make transportation easier, CFD says stop lights have been installed in the Wilcox Tunnel to allow their fire trucks to go through. They say this was a collaborative effort of CFD, Chattanooga Department of Transportation, and the Department of Technology Services. CFD say crews have been having to avoid using the tunnel, causing a longer response time.
"We're prepared for the coverage issues that we have, for the period of the year," he says. "We fortunately have a lot of electronics on our trucks now so that when companies are dispatched, they're dispatched by their closest location."
With the process starting, Hyman says he's thankful for Mayor Tim Kelly and Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod for their support.
When the fire hall is completed, Chief Hyman will be ready to show it off. He says they are already considering how they can add to the building, so they can grow as the city does.
“This is really a testament to what we can do for our community and help me house firefighters that work and do the good service here. It gives them a good home to work out of, a safe home to work out of. It's really good for the Eastdale community, so I'm super happy," he says.
Chattanooga Fire says the station will be a model design for future builds.