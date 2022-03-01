Tuesday night, President Joe Biden will deliver the State of the Union Speech to a joint session of Congress.
Formerly known as the 'Annual Message' from 1790 to 1946, the name of the speech delivered by the current President slowly evolved to be known as the 'State of the Union' and has been officially called that since 1947.
Biden's first State of the Union message Tuesday is expected to be one of many points; a waning pandemic, the intensifying conflict in Ukraine, addressing the U.S. economy and his ambitious domestic agenda.
“The American people will hear a lot about how he’s going to lower their costs, how he’s going to continue to build a strong economy over the long term,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki.
Biden and his team have been reworking his address, in light of Russia's attack on Ukraine. Psaki this week compared the moment to the remarks before Congress by President Barack Obama during the financial crisis or the one President George W. Bush gave after the Sept. 11 attacks.
Biden's poll number are low, as Americans have expressed their displeasure at his handling of the economy to rising crime numbers.
Masks will be optional for those attending the address.