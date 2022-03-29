Spring is in the air and so are some hidden dangers lurking in your yard that could prove to be deadly to your four-legged family members.
When warmer weather approaches you'll probably see those constant puppy eyes begging to go outside. Though, before you grab the leash, you should be aware of popular springtime flowers that could be poisonous to your pets.
Dr. Jennifer Kolb, a Veterinarian with Riverview Animal Hospital said flowers like azaleas and hydrangeas can cause gastrointestinal problems in dogs.
"Some of the more dangerous ones are like Oleander. Oleander has cardiac glycosides in them so it can actually cause fatal arrhythmias, collapse and death," said Dr. Kolb.
While most cats don't go outdoors, blooming houseplants are making their way back into homes as seasonal décor. A simple decoration can turn deadly. Dr. Kolb says lilies found in most flower arrangements are especially poisonous.
"All parts of the lily are toxic the leaf, the stem, the flower itself. So it doesn't take much, but these cats go into acute kidney failure and usually within 18 to 72 hours," explained Dr. Kolb.
The safest option for cat owners is to keep lilies out of the home. Besides plants, she said snail and slug bait can also be extremely toxic.
"Because these pellets look like dog food and they're flavored. But they contain metaldehydes, which is pretty toxic to pets, particularly dogs. It takes one teaspoon for one ten pound dog to be toxic. The metaldehydes cause twitching and as it progresses it causes seizures and these seizures can be very difficult to control," she said.
For all animal owners, Dr. Kolb says if your pet shows signs of poisoning like vomiting or diarrhea, call your vet immediately.
"Some of the things that you'll see is increased thirst and increased urination, those are common signs of kidney failure...This is one of those times when it's nice to have a relationship with your vet that you can just pick up the phone, call and say hey my dog ate this what do I do. Or if you're not sure what your pet ate, take your pet and whatever he ate to your vet and they can treat you," she said.
While it may seem scary, Dr. Kolb says it shouldn't stop you and your furry friend from enjoying the outdoors this spring. Just be aware of what plants they may be getting into.
You can find find a full list of plants that are poisonous different pets at the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal's website.