Athletes from several Tennessee counties competed in the Special Olympic Tennessee games Saturday morning. It was the first event of it's size since 2019.
After a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Special Olympics Tennessee Law Enforcement torch run and track and field event returned to the Chattanooga area. Bright and early, officers from several counties gathered at the Chattanooga Police Department for the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run.
"Law enforcement torch run has been happening for 40 years across the world. For Tennessee we've been doing it for, gosh, it's probably 20 years now," said Torch Run Director, Jennifer McAfee.
McAfee said law enforcement are one of the largest supporters and fundraisers for the Special Olympics. After lighting the torch, officers also known as "Guardians of the Flame" ran the "Flame of Hope" almost 6 miles to Hixson High School to light the cauldron for the games.
"It's just a really great way for them to support our athletes. Our athletes are very supportive of law enforcement. Really appreciate what they do for the community, really respect our law enforcement," said McAfee.
She said it was hard to take a break from the games because the athletes love it so much, but the pandemic was forgotten about as over 100 athletes from 11 different counties hit the track, giving them a chance to shine.
"We're slowly getting back so our athletes are starting to see each other, they're so excited. The friendships are a huge part of Special Olympics."
Positive energy was infectious as the athletes cheered on their friends.
The support for the athletes doesn't end on Saturday. Two track and field athletes, a local swimmer, 3 golfers, a caddy, coaches and a unified volleyball team from the Chattanooga area will be going to the USA games in Orlando in June.