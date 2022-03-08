Resident, June Scobee Rodgers, has chosen Chattanooga and the National Medal of Honor Heritage Center to display her late husband's Space Medal of Honor.
Francis R. Scobee, was the Commander of the Space Shuttle Challenger when it exploded on January 28th, 1986.
The Space Medal of Honor was awarded posthumously to the Scobee family in 2004 and it's been on display in their home ever since. Now, it will be for all to see. The Medal was presented to the National Medal of Honor Heritage Center in a private ceremony on Tuesday.
As an Air Force Pilot and Astronaut with dreams to the moon and back, Richard "Dick" Scobee, took his last flight commanding the Challenger.
"He was at the height of his career...height of his career...the ultimate job...the Commander of the Space Shuttle and we were all excited...we were all there," June Scobee Rodgers said.
She reflects on the moment she saw her husband on his final voyage to space. This was his 11th flight as the world watched.
"It was at that time that we lost the Challenger and I lost my husband and it's time to continue their mission...their education mission," She said.
June and her family have dedicated their lives to educating students on Science, technology, and engineering with 45 Challenger Centers. On Tuesday, The Medal of Honor Heritage Center helped the family take their mission one step further. Commander Scobee's Space Medal of Honor is now on display and the Center will begin to develop a new immersive exhibit of the life of the Commander.
"It's such an honor for my dad to also be amongst these heroes," Kathie Scobee Fulgham, Commander Scobee's daughter said.
Dignitaries, board members, and CSAS 5th graders were all in attendance. Local 3's, Cindy Sexton, moderated the event. This event and the new home for the Commander's Space Medal of Honor all became possible after one of June's daily walks downtown.
"I thought...oh there is a Medal of Honor hanging on the wall in my home...no one gets to see it...except when we are passing down the hallway. So I thought what a nice idea if they would accept it and give it a home...here in our hometown," June Scobee said.
The family said it would be fun to share it with the Air and Space Museum in Washington D.C. but they want it right here in their hometown. If you are interested in knowing more about the plans for the special exhibit or are interested in donating to the project, you can find more information at www.mohhc.org.