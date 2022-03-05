After 25 years of work, the South Chickamauga Creek Greenway is complete, stretching 12 miles from Camp Jordan to the Tennessee Riverwalk.
More than just green space, the new trail connects suburbs, shopping centers and schools, providing an alternative route for pedestrians and cyclists traveling between downtown and East Ridge. Ultimately, the boardwalk cost about $4 million — 25% of the greenway's total construction cost, making it the most expensive section to build, but also the most critical.
The segment begins behind the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum and ends at Cromwell Hills, an apartment complex of about 400 residents.
Trailheads
Riverpoint, 51 Lost Mound Dr.
Wood Recycle Center, 3925 North Hawthorne St.
Sterchi Farm, 3000 Harrison Pike
Brainerd Levee, 4028 Shallowford Road
Cromwell Hills Connector, 3711 Youngstown Road
Camp Jordan Park, 323 Camp Jordan Parkway