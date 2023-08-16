The group has been traveling across the state with an empty school bus, to represent the number of children who did not make it home from school safely, just since the General Assembly adjourned.
State Representative Bo Mitchell's assistant has a child who attends The Covenant School, where six lives were taken on March 27th.
“For my assistant to have to go sit at church sanctuary for over three hours to be notified whether her daughter was alive or not," says Mitchell. "No parent should have to go through that.”
He says Governor Bill Lee called the special session, saying it was for gun violence. But, says now legislators are not allowed to address that.
"I don't know how he expects us to deal with gun violence when I can't bring any legislation dealing with guns," he says.
He says things like certain types of guns and magazines are not among the 18 topics listed in Governor Lee's Proclamation, released August 8th.
State Representative John Ray Clemmons of District 55 agrees with Mitchell, and says he's disappointed in Governor Lee.
“I think he played all emotions of families to introduce this special session and use it as a Trojan horse to pass some really harmful legislation," he says. "Because unfortunately, his proclamation prevents us from speaking about a whole lot of issues that would help address gun violence in this state.”
Clemmons says a majority of Tennesseans want to see immediate action to protect children and want to end violence.
He says fellow Democrats are having a hard time getting Republicans, whom he called "friends across the isle," to have a conversation to consider what they call different possible solutions. He says all ideas should be on the table to discuss, even proposals members are against.
"Why not even debate them? If you don't want to pass them? OK, but why not have a discussion. What are you afraid of? Are you serving the people? Are you serving a special interest?" Clemmons says. “They're not there to serve the people they represent. They're there to serve a very small minority of people an extremist minority and special interest and that's what's holding up progress in the state of Tennessee on this and many other issues."
Chattanooga's State Representative, Yusuf Hakeem, says the legislature needs to act on common sense gun laws. But if not, he says they need to consider a referendum.
“Just the effort to move forward on that and succeed in the number of signatures will say to legislators that that 80% we've been talking about are both people from different perspectives and viewpoints who feel like the issue should be the safety of our children," he says. “When you tell me that I can't present a bill because you want to limit the understanding that people get in the general community. I have a problem with that.”
“If we can't all agree that our children need to be better protected and that we want our children to be safe in our neighborhoods and our schools and we've got a real problem," says Clemmons.
The bus will continue to roll to different communities before the session, beginning on August 21st.
- August 17, 10:30 a.m., Athens at Market Park Pavilion, 106 S. Jackson St.
- August 17, 12:30 p.m., Maryville at Southland Books and Cafe, 1505 E. Broadway Ave.
- August 17, 7 p.m., Knoxville at West High School, 3300 Sutherland Ave.
If you would like to submit public comments, you can complete a form throughout the special session.