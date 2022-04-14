After taking her softball talents on the road 61 years ago, Anne Marie Feigner, "The Queen" from the traveling softball team, The King and His Court, is coming out of retirement to help give back to children in sports.
"The King and I always raised money for charity so why not start with Scottsboro?," Anne Marie Feigner, 4th member of The King and His Court said.
Scottsboro had much importance to her and her husband, "The King", Eddie Feigner, an American softball player.
Eddie created the team and they traveled the country putting on softball performances and playing the game. Anne Marie said
Scottsboro and Chattanooga were some of her favorite places to play.
"He could pitch on his knees, behind his back, blindfolded, he could play with a pitcher and a catcher, and that was all he needed. But he was smart enough to hire a woman to fill a position on this 4 man team. The Queen," She said.
The team helped support the military, children's charities, and girl's softball leagues in the south.
When Eddie passed away in 2007, Anne Marie continued their mission of helping the community.
On Saturday, April 16th, she will come out of retirement to carry on.
"Our children are so important today and that's why this show in Scottsboro for anyone that can bring new and used sporting good equipment that will be donated to the park & rec and will be divided between the Boys and Girls Club and the kids club," She said.
She believes girls need role models and sports can be too expensive for some families to participate in.
"I want to be able to help the children in Scottsboro get new or used sporting good equipment because right now people can't afford it. It costs a lot of money to buy a ball, a bat, a football, a basketball when they're trying to put food on the table," She said.
The event will be held at the Scottsboro Goose Pond Civic Center and will be hosted by Jackson's Sports Car and Memorabilia from 9 AM-3 PM.
She hopes everyone will come out and donate to this special event and wants to visit Chattanooga next.
"I've lived a dream...God isn't done with me yet.
Maybe I'll even stop in Chattanooga...when I get invited," She said.