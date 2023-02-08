A family in Soddy Daisy is thankful to be alive after being saved from their burning home Sunday morning.
The rescuers were two residents who just happened to be driving by at the time.
"The smoke kept getting deeper and deeper, it was just the scariest moment," said homeowner Cindy Couey.
Cindy Couey says she was laying down in bed around 8:45 a.m. unaware of the fire that had just ignited in her home. A next door neighbor's security camera captured the events as they unfolded.
"Smoke was down below my head," said Couey.
Cathy and William Loftis were driving by on their way to church and noticed the blaze.
Couey says her two grandkids, her daughter and her daughter's boyfriend didn't know what was happening until they heard a knock on the door.
"I just went and started beating on doors, trying to wake everybody up, I was trying to get them out, my first one was a young boy we were able to get out of the house," said Cathy Loftis, who saved the family.
While Cathy fearlessly entered the home, her husband William called the Soddy Daisy Fire Department, and first responders arrived three minutes later.
"Before we could even get them all out, I could see smoke entering the house, of course it was already rolling pretty good, and it seemed like an eternity but it was just a matter of minutes until we were able to wake everyone up and get all five out," said Cathy.
Couey says she can't thank the Loftis's enough.
"What the Loftis's did was basically save our lives," said Couey.
"What we did for them is only what we would want somebody to do for us or our family or our friends," said Cathy.
Along with saving the family, the Loftis's were also able to rescue their two dogs.
"It could have been a horrific experience losing my family, I'm just thankful to have my family," said Couey's sister, Terri Robinson.
Couey says community members have been helping them financially and they've received assistance from the Red Cross as well.
She says losing her home has been overwhelming, but she is happy to have her family.
"But I'm extremely grateful for what they did," said Couey.
"They survived it, they're here, they're alive, and everything is so doable for them," said Cathy Loftis.
The cause of the fire has been ruled accidental by fire investigators.