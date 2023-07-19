Soddy Daisy Fall Festival set in September

The Soddy-Daisy Fall Festival is set to take place on Saturday, Sept. 30.
The festival will be held at Soddy Lake Park, located at 197 Durham St, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379.
Come enjoy food trucks, kids’ games, and a variety of vendors, all while watching community performances, listening to music and participating in family-friendly activities.
Sponsor, vendor, and volunteer applications are open now.
The festival will be a day of fun and help raise funds for Keep Soddy-Daisy Beautiful’s community programs.
Learn more here.
Don’t miss out on this special event for the community!
If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to reach out to us at fall-festival@keepsoddydaisybeautiful.org or by phone at (423) 401-2510.