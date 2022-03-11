Over the weekend, time we be springing forward an hour, causing everybody to miss out on needed sleep.
Daylight saving can be harmful to the human body. So, preparing for it in advance is best.
Dr. Anuj Chandra with Advanced Center for Sleep disorders said there is nothing good about time springing forward.
"There are increased rates of strokes, heart attacks, motor vehicle accidents. The day following when we lose one hour," Dr. Chandra said.
Dr. Chandra said research shows that we are already sleep-deprived as a society.
He says teenagers are at higher risk of being affected.
"If you combined this with college students drinking alcohol and being even more sleep-deprived studying for exams and term papers. This is a recipe for disaster,” Dr. Chandra said.
There are many ways you can prepare yourself to get some shut-eye.
The best practice is setting your clock an hour ahead now, preferably three or four days before instead of waiting until Sunday.
"That way, you do not have to be so stressed about it. Monday's are bad for everyone because it is stressful it's the start of the week, and you combine it with one more hour of less sleep. Whether it is for students, parents, waking them up to get them ready for school, getting ready themselves,” Dr. Chandra said.
Other things you can do are exercise, increase water intake, limit caffeine and alcohol consumption, and get morning sunlight and fresh air.
Avoiding blue light is also a good practice.
"Get off the digital devices at least two hours before bedtime. Use blue light filters and your night mode on all of your phones, your iPad. Also, T.V. is very stimulating, especially with the horrors of the war going on right now,” Dr. Chandra said.
He suggest you have a down time and use it for meditating for just a short time.
You can visit www.sleepforhealth.org for more tips.