Seven family members of three different victims shared the story of their loved ones to a community of about 40 people.
Desmond Brown, who lost his brother Jay, says this all began with only three people involved.
He says he expected to see his friends attend, but he did not expect the room to be full of supporters.
"The gathering is to bring attention to what's going on in Silverdale," said Brown. "You know, they are neglecting the inmates. They're basically treating them like they don't have human rights."
Jay was incarcerated and hospitalized before he died. Brown says another inmate faked a fight so Jay could receive medical attention that he was previously denied.
When at the hospital, their mother was only allowed to visit for 15 minutes a day. Jay felt he would die, so he planned a gift for his mother.
Brown says his brother passed away on March 26th, which is his youngest daughter's birthday. Brown says Jay was very close to his nieces and nephews. They planned to have Jay at his niece's birthday party.
"I was planning on my brother actually being there because he had started to recover. He took a turn for the good," said Brown. "But that day, I guess he was tired of them experimenting on him."
The group is calling out Silverdale for a lack of attention from staff.
Sisters Marshon Grissom and Ashoey Jackson Kellogg say their father, Abraham, laid unconscious in his cell without receiving medical attention.
They say their father's cellmate faked being sick to get staff to the cell.Yet, they say he was denied access because their father could not speak for himself.
"It's the change that is important because we could be stuck on our loved one's being gone already," said Kellogg."But the change needs to happen."
For more information, email concernedcitizensforjustice@gmail.com to contact the Concerned Citizens for Justice.