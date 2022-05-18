A recent health inspection showed the cafeteria at the Silverdale Detention Center failed.
The jail failed with a score of 62. The report showed a total of 15 observed violations ranging from food workers not washing their hands before beginning food preparation to rodent’s droppings being found in the dry storage room.
Other violations included that the person in charge was not in control of multiple food safety risk factors.
It is highly recommend by the inspector that managers and staff get certified in an American National Standards Institute approved food safety course.
The inspector noted that the manager on duty was not aware of the symptoms or illnesses to restrict employees from working or knowledge of an illness policy.
They also saw no hand washing of staff during the inspection and that Styrofoam cups were being used to scoop sugar and other food.
Multiple dirty wiping cloths were on left shelves throughout the kitchen along with uncovered employee drinks
Large containers of grits that were cooked early in the morning and had been left to cool at room temperature as well as other cooked foods.
And multiple cooked foods prepared the previous day were not date marked.
There was also a complaint that spoiled beans were being served.
At the beginning of the year Silverdale Detention Center was randomly inspected and landed a health inspection score of 84, but there was several notable violations.
There was a package of scrambled eggs cooling in an empty sink in the food prep area. The inspector at the time was told that the eggs would be served at a later time.
The walk in cooler was dirty with multiple whole fruits and vegetables was on the cooler food.
Also, the high heat dishwasher wasn't meeting the correct temperature to properly sanitize dishes.
During a follow up inspection the next month the score jumped to 96 with only three violations.
Local 3 reached out to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office regarding the failed report and are waiting to hear back.