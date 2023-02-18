WEEKEND UPDATE FOR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN PUBLIC WORKS Pothole Repair Requests Please report potholes to the Public Works Department at 423-886-2177 (option #2). First Friday is changing to First Wednesday Free bulky item pick will occur on the first Wednesday of the month. The next first Wednesday is March 1st. Please call Public Works to get on the schedule. Recycle Center Our plastic single-stream collection guidelines are changing beginning March 1st. Plastic #3 through #7 will no longer be accepted. Glass and cardboard are not affected by this change. Brush pickup We are currently in Area 1 for brush pickup. Brush must be cut into approximately 12-foot lengths, no larger than a 12-inch diameter. Brush not conforming to these size restrictions will not be picked up. Brush must be away from utility poles, low hanging utility lines, mailboxes, and other structures. Leaf pickup If you still have leaves, you have two options for leaf removal: • Special Leaf Pickup ($20 per load) available between 2nd round and Spring Round • Spring Round (week of March 27, 2023) Loose leaves should be placed at the curb in a pile, separate from brush and other yard waste. All leaves must be away from utility poles, mailboxes, or other structures. For safety reasons, leaves must not hinder traffic nor block travel lanes. Leaves must not block drainage ditches or curbside drainage catch basins. Transfer Station The Transfer Station (714 Mississippi Avenue) has new operating hours on Saturdays from 8 am to 2:00 pm. Now Hiring The Public Works Department is currently hiring for 2 positions: • Skilled Laborer/Sanitation Operator (full-time) • Transfer Station Attendant (part-time) Contact Public Works at 423-886-2177 (option 2) for more information.
Signal Mountain Public Works makes changes to pothole repair requests, bulk trash pickup, recycling
Jordan Rudzinski
Digital Producer/Weekend Assignment Editor
