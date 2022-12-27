A Signal Mountain home was destroyed in a fire Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
It happened just after 3:00PM on the 600 block of Carolina Avenue.
According to Signal Mountain Fire Chief Eric Mitchell, the two-story building was under construction and nobody lived in the house. Nobody was hurt during the fire.
Red Bank Fire Department, Walden’s Ridge Emergency Service, and Dallas Bay Fire Department also responded to the scene, and Lone Oak Volunteer Fire Department was placed on standby to cover any other emergency in the area during the firefight.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.