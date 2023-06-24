The ShowerUp Chattanooga mobile shower unit is launching this weekend in the Tennessee Valley, providing showers and personal care for anyone in need.
The mobile shower unit features three private shower suites with showers, sink, bench, unlimited hot water, air conditioning, LED lighting, and more.
There’s no cost and organizers supply everything needed for a shower including toiletries, clean towels, and more.
On Saturday, June 24th from 10am-Noon, it will be at Faith Family Chattanooga, 2505 E 43rd St.
On Sunday, June 25th from 1-3pm it will be at the sanctioned camp at 12th & Peeples.
Thanks to a generous donation from MHI, Inc., the organization has been able to secure all the equipment needed for the mobile shower unit.
It’s a community effort and we still need your help. We will be looking to bring on key roles to start serving in the city immediately.
We also are still in need of financial support to provide the operational funding.
ShowerUp Chattanooga says, "It’s our intention for Chattanooga to have its own mobile shower unit and start serving this spring in multiple locations around the city where friends who are experiencing homelessness can be served the best. The need to launch and operate ShowerUp Chattanooga for 2023 is $193,000. If you can help with a donation, please click the donate button below."
ShowerUp relies on the local community to fund our outreach. Individuals, families, churches, and businesses support ShowerUp.
This will also mark the start of ongoing service to this camp and to others as ShowerUp builds its outreach in Chattanooga. The mobile shower unit will remain permanently in Chattanooga and go to various locations to provide service.
Volunteers are invited to join at each event to help with things like handing out towels and toiletries, shower prep and clean, shower list coordination, and just to be a friendly face to engage with those being served. No experience is needed and anyone can sign up here: www.ShowerUp.org.
ShowerUp is also looking for a volunteer/intern to help with gathering content for social media. Anyone who is interested in that on-going position, can reach out to info@showerup.org for more information.