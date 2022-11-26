Whether you're shopping online or getting out to shop in-person this weekend. Don't forget to support the small businesses in your neighborhood.
In honor of small business Saturday, The Chattery held a special market to do just that.
The Chattery held its Small Business Saturday Market to boost revenue for local businesses.
One of the owners of The Chattery says when consumers shop locally it puts valuable dollars back into the community.
"For shoppers to participate in local markets you are helping boost our creative economy and helping the small business scene here in Chattanooga," said Shawanda Mason, Co-Founder of the Chattery.
While Small Business Saturday fall between Black Friday and Cyber Monday every November. The event has become one of the busiest shopping seasons of the year.
"I don't think a lot of people realize that when you shop local those dollars stay within the community, and it helps us grow our business even more," explained Mason. "It also helps other entrepreneurs sell more products."
The Chattery focuses on collaborating with Small Business owners throughout the city to introduce locals to new brands.
Mason says while the small business market is growing, like many other companies, they have had to pivot and find ways to stay afloat during the pandemic.
"We had to switch to online and so that meant moving our classes online too, and so that's really a way we found we could still support local business online," said Mason.
Mason says by shopping small, you can support your neighbor which builds a stronger economy.
If you missed out on this market, The Chattery is hosting their Winter Solstice Market on December 17-th.