Students across Tennessee Universities, and juveniles are being targeted in sextortion attempts.
This is when online criminals manipulate people into sending explicit photos and threaten to release them publicly unless they get more photos or send them money.
We spoke to a criminology expert at UTC to find out what you need to know.
Nowadays it's extremely common for teenagers and adults to have their smart phones on them at all times with access to any social media outlet.
With an increase in sextortion attempts at Tennessee universities it's more important than ever to know exactly who you're interacting with online.
"They're being targeted because they are on social media 24/7," said Tammy Garland, Criminal Justice Professor at UTC.
Garland says last year, 18,000 cases of sextorion attempts were reported in the U.S., not just on children but adults as well.
"They will think these people are friends, they're like… I know this person, I talk to this person all the time, we spend hours online, well this is basically a part of this grooming phenomenon," said Garland.
Garland says online solicitation is not new. She believes the increase could be linked to people spending more time on their smart-devices during the pandemic.
Specifically children and teens are being targeted because predators know they won't think rationally when threatened to release explicit photos.
"Oh, now I want five thousand dollars, and this is what happened to Ryan Land, Ryan was a 17 year old kid.">
17 year old Ryan Land from California committed suicide earlier this year after an online predator gained his trust and then promised to ruin his life if he didn't pay them.
Garland says Ryan likely was ashamed and afraid to tell his parents what was going on.
"So you have to be really careful and know what your kids are doing online, because they can be in danger even when they are sitting in the house," said Garland.
Red Flags when speaking to someone online are if they want to continue speaking on a private app or they want to text your personal number. She advises parents to have restrictions on their child's phone and guidelines on when they can use it.
She says teenagers may need more privacy but it's important to know their passwords to their phone and social media accounts.
"You don't need to be a snoop, especially when they are older, but you need access," said Garland.
Garland wants kids to know they have nothing to be ashamed of and can speak out to a parent or responsible adult if they've been targeted.
She warns adults not to delete any social media out of fear, but speak with local law enforcement who can use the account to track down and arrest the criminals.
"You have to make sure your not only protecting yourself, but you are protecting your children as well," said Garland.
If you have been targeted, you can also reach out to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, just click here for their website.