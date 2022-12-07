A cattle rancher in the area tells Local 3 they expect Sewee Creek to continue rising for the next few days and warns drivers to take caution.
"This is kind of the way it starts, and as we get more and more rain, water will come on up," said Calvin Gallaher.
Calvin Gallaher has lived in Meigs county right near the Sewee Creek for the past 35 years.
He says the creek has over flowed many times before but has never flooded his home.
"The water is probably, 6, 7, 8 foot higher than it normally is," said Gallaher.
It may not look severe now, but Gallaher believes rain water will continue to flow down the creek from the Sweet Water area.
By Friday it could raise the creek levels and flood the nearby roads.
"If you look at the old steel bridge, it will get with in a foot of that steel bridge, water will typically when it gets up high, it'll get up probably 4 foot high in the road, on out through the curves," said Gallaher.
Gallaher says it gets dangerous when people drive through Sewee Creek roads while their flooded.
"We had a rescue squad get 3 or 4 boys off the hood of truck a couple years ago.
If you see water all the way through out there, it's probably pretty obvious you are not going to make it," said Gallaher.
He says he and his wife can drive to their home safely. But, warns drivers unfamiliar to the area to use caution before driving through high water.
"You never know if the roads really still there, so I would never do it," said Gallaher.
The National Weather Service shows Sewee Creek water levels are expected to gradually decrease in the next few hours.
Our News team will continue to monitor conditions. Continue to follow Local 3 News on air and online for more updates.