It was great week for restaurants in the Tennessee Valley, no restaurants scored below a 79.
However, a senior center kitchen scored low when the inspector noticed issues in the restrooms.
East Ridge Residence kitchen in Chattanooga scored a 79.
The inspector found there were no paper towels in the men's and women's restroom. There was also no hand soap in the women's restroom.
The men's employee restroom was seen dirty.
Food was not marked properly and was being held more than 24 hours.
Some food was seen by the inspector stored on the floor of the walk in freezer unit and there was uncovered food in the walk in cooler.
Four pounds of produce had to be thrown away when it was found spoiled.
The employees were not double washing their hands after using the restroom. The inspector did advise them on the handwashing policy.
If you have a question about a restaurant, hotel, gym or pool -- call your local health department.
Hamilton County
- 93 East Ridge Residence Outdoor Pool 1417 N Mack Smith Road Chattanooga, TN
- 88 Covenant Hotel 3800 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Stockyard HOA 1471 Stockyard Place Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Oxford Townhomes Pool 880 Wellstone Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Lupi’s Pizza Pies 5506 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 94 Dogwood Place Apartments Outdoor Pool 201 Eads Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hawthorne at the W 329 Broomsedge Trail Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Steak N Shake 5118 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Village at Greenway 605 Wilshire Way Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Bright & Morning Star Academy 2412 E 12th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Rise at Signal Mountain 1185 Mountain Creek Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Sweet Melissa’s 1966 Northpoint Boulevard Suite 126 Hixson, TN
- 100 Comfort Inn & Suites 2341 Shallowford Village Drive Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Celeppe’s Kitchen LLC 2193 Park Drive #2 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Cummings Place Apartments 22 Starview Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Las Margaritas 1101 Hixson Pike Suite H Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Best Western Heritage Inn 7641 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 79 East Ridge Residence Kitchen 1417 N Mack Smith Road Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Spring Hill Suites 8876 Old Lee Highway Ooltewah, TN
- 94 Warner Park Pool 1101 McCallie Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Rise at Signal Mountain 1185 Mountain Creek Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Sweet Magnolia Daycare Kitchen 604 Browns Ferry Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Days Inn 2350 Shallowford Village Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Arby’s #901 501 Northgate Mall Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Hickory Creek Townhome Pool 6760 Hickory Creek Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Fairfield Inn & Suites 2345 Shallowford Village Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Jack’s 4209 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Home 2 Suites 2330 Center Street Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Firehouse Subs 5546 Highway 153 Suite 102 Hixson, TN
- 96 Days Inn (Tiftonia) 3801 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Outback Steakhouse 544 Northgate Mall Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 88 La Quinta Inn Outdoor Pool 311 Browns Ferry Road Chattanooga, TN
- 90 Einstein Bros Bagels 5237 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 98 Village at Frawley Lake Outdoor Pool 6380 Village Lake Circle East Ridge, TN
- 98 Krystal CHN010 4868 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 94 Central Park 5119 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 95 Perry Village Outdoor Spa 5304 Reneau Way Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Hardee’s 4007 McCahill Road Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Perry Village Outdoor Pool 5304 Reneau Way Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Vivid Lofts 4103 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Taco Bell #034026 3210 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Hampton Inn 623 Camp Jordan Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Studio 6 7324 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Parkridge Apartments Pool 728 Frawley Lane Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Alleia 25 E Main Street Suite 101 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 Comfort Inn & Suites 3117 Parker Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Dreamland Childcare 618 N Moore Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Econo Lodge 150 Browns Ferry Road Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Food Works 205 Manufacturers Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Nooga Nutrition 7550 E Brainerd Road Suite 117A Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Fully Involved Bistro (Mobile) 2193 Park Drive #2 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Galaxy Nutrition 6425 Hixson Pike #3B Hixson, TN
- 93 Taqueria Jalisco 850 Market Street Suite 102 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Taco Mel 2193 Park Drive #2 Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Rembrandt’s Coffee House 204 High Street #14 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Ridgemont at Stringers Ridge 20 Mason Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 97 The Comedy Catch 1400 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Traditions Homeowners Association 900 Traditions Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Christy’s Sport bar 3469 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Evergreen Hickory Valley Apartments 1507 Hickory Valley Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 First Lutheran Church 1621 Lee Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 98 Holiday Inn Express Pool 6274 Artesian Circle Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Eleanor’s Diner (Mobile) 2815 Addison Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Howard Johnsons 3109 Parker Lane Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 St. John’s Restaurant 1278 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Hamilton Pointe Apartments 6574 E Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Soul’Licious Mobile 6701 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Riviera Villas HOA Pool 500 River Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Leapin’ Leprechaun Pub & Eatery 101 Market Street Suite 103 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Holiday Inn Express and Suites Pool 4820 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 White Wizard Tattoo 605 Cherokee Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 88 The Grove at Hickory Valley Pool 1521 Hickory Valley Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Hair of the Dog Pub 334 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Zaya 1943 300 Cherokee Boulevard Suite 125 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Starbucks #2870 1951 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chattanooga Choo Choo Hotel 1400 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Taco Bell #029037 6210 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Prairie Pass Pool 3370 Prairie Pass Apison, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Hampton inn & Suites 2014 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Heritage Landing 1100 Heritage Landing Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Southern Star 1300 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Standifer Place Apartments 3400 Jenkins Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Kenny’s Smokehouse (Mobile) 2312 Stuart Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Wendy’s #2973 1868 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Hennen’s 193 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Blue Orleans Creole Restaurant 1463 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
Bradley County
- 96 YMCA Hot Tub 220 Urbane Road Cleveland, TN
- 100 Loaves & Fishes Mobile Unit 3060 Dockery Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 YMCA Indoor Pool 220 Urbane Road Cleveland, TN
- 96 Fairfield Inn Pool 2815 Westside Drive Cleveland, TN
- 94 YMCA Outdoor Pool 220 Urbane Road Cleveland, TN
- 99 Lola Beans 4482 Ellis Circle NW Cleveland, TN
- 96 Wendy’s 1010 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 Simple Café 120 Stuart Road NE Cleveland, TN
- 92 Ok Maguey II 3836 Candies Creek Lane NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 91 Jersey Mike’s Subs 2416 N Ocoee Street Cleveland, TN
- 95 The Bishops BBQ & Burgers Mobile Unit 2221 Dalton Pike Cleveland, TN
- 88 Cherokee Hills Apartment Pool 2020 Bates Pike Cleveland, TN
- 95 Kumo Asian Garden 169 Stuart NE Road Cleveland, TN
- 90 Loaves & Fishes Mobile Unit 3060 Dockery Street Cleveland, TN
- 84 Peach Tree Pointe Pool 150 Peach Tree Pointe Parkway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Two Rivers Tattoo 2167 ADP 40 Cleveland, TN
- 90 Mosby Pool 150 Shephard Street NE Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
Catoosa County
- 93 Battlefield Burgers 794 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 Starbucks Coffee #65271 3008 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 Dogwood Bible Camp Wading Pool 5296 Dogwood Valley Road Tunnel Hill, GA
- 100 Dogwood Bible Camp Diving Pool 5296 Dogwood Valley Road Tunnel Hill, GA
- 100 Dogwood Bible Camp Cafeteria - Seasonal 5296 Dogwood Valley Road Tunnel Hill, GA
- 100 Teriyaki of Japan #2 33 Legion Street Ringgold, GA
Dade County
None
Murray County
- 100 Cohutta Springs Seventh Day Adventist Center Swimming Pool #1 1181 Cohutta Springs Road Crandall, GA
- 96 Bojangles 1119 N Third Avenue Chatsworth, GA
- 96 El Pueblito Mexican Restaurant – Eton 79 Highway 286 Suite D Eton, GA
Walker County
- 100 Retro Snow (Base of Operations) 12586 Highway 27 Chickamauga, GA
- 100 Retro Snow Mobile 12586 Highway 27 Chickamauga, GA
- 100 Ray’s Southern Cuisine 2078 N Main Street LaFayette, GA
Whitfield County
- 91 Bojangles #228 1253 Glenwood Avenue Dalton, GA
- 96 Gorditas Purita 1201 N Thornton Avenue Dalton, GA
- 91 Santiago’s Taqueria 2713 Cleveland Highway Dalton, GA
- 91 Courtyard Dalton 785 College Drive Dalton, GA
- 97 The Garden Grille & Bar 879 College Drive Dalton, GA
- 100 Bojangles 977 884 College Drive Dalton, GA
- 100 The Gallant Goat 307 S Hamilton Street Suite 100 Dalton, GA
- 90 Burger Den – Varnell 160 Highway 2 Varnell, GA
- 91 Los Maguey Mexican Restaurant 101 Cottonwood Mill Road Tunnel Hill, GA
- 91 Wendy’s 1140 Glenwood Avenue Dalton, GA
- 87 Mr. T’s Pizza and Ice Cream 831 N Tibbs Road Dalton, GA