Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and Jon Ossoff (D-GA) recognize law enforcement agencies are suffering from a shortage of officers and deputies, and the two are working together to find a solution.
Blackburn is on her 95-county tour and says local leaders and law enforcement have concerns about a shortage of staff in law enforcement. She says Ossoff recognizes Georgia law enforcement is also having an issue.
"One of the things we were hearing from local law enforcement was how difficult it is to fill their vacancies and how expensive it is to make certain that they have ample law enforcement,” Blackburn says.
She says counties in West Tennessee began to tell her about the difficulty of retaining officers in smaller areas, because people would travel to a bigger agency to earn more money.
She hopes this act will level the playing field to fill positions in areas that need it most.
"What this would do is provide grants for local law enforcement so that they can get in and hire or rehire individuals to fill those vacancies,” she says.
Blackburn says Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has about 50 vacancies and 50 frozen positions. Chattanooga Police say they have about 26 vacancies.
“Georgia communities face serious public safety staffing shortfalls,” Ossoff says. “My bipartisan bill will help communities hire and retain officers while ensuring newly hired officers undergo rigorous vetting and background checks unprecedented in federal law.”
Walker County Sheriff’s Office says they have approximately a 16% shortage. Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office says they have maintained at least a 10% shortage over three years.
The act includes a one-time funding of $162 million for additional grants.
“What it will do is give them that opportunity to re-hire and to unfreeze some of those frozen positions, because they're trying to up their pay for certain categories of officers,” Blackburn says. “We know that this is not a silver bullet but what it does do is give them that funding to kind of get over that hump so they can get them back on the payroll.”
She says law enforcement using the funding will be required to perform background checks and psychological evaluations for the new additions.
She says after it is passed, they will announce the availability of grants. Interested agencies will fill out an application, and have funding transferred to the department if accepted. If they are not awarded the grant, the applying agency will be told what is needed, so they can re-apply.
“I like to say good legislative ideas come from good, hard-working Tennesseans,” she says.
Blackburn says they are working to get the legislation moved out of the Judiciary Committee.
She will be traveling to East Tennessee to visit over 10 different counties on Friday, Monday, and Tuesday.
Counties to be visited:
- Franklin
- Moore
- Giles
- Knox
- Union
- Campbell
- Scott
- Anderson
- Morgan
- Fentress
- Pickett
- Overton