Following the Covenant School shooting, a special session was announced by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee earlier this month to discuss public safety.
Republican Senator Bo Watson was in Chattanooga Wednesday. We had the opportunity to ask questions about his expectations on that session.
Senator Bo Watson tells us before the tragic school shooting in Nashville, legislators were already looking at ways to boost school safety.
He says since that incident their strategies have not changed much, but it has validated their ideas on how to approach the issue of keeping students safe.
"Increased our commitment to providing school security officers in each of the schools, we increased that amount, we also increased the amount that we we're going to propose for non-public schools, since that was a non-public school," said Senator Watson.
Watson's budget proposal for the year includes $233 million for school safety, $140 million of which will be for additional SRO's.
Watson says legislation asked Governor Lee to give them time to think rationally about the changes to safety before the session.
"Are there things we can do that will actually be effective, and not just things that make the public feel better about a situation but doesn't really address the situation, so are there things we can do that would make it be a effective solution, and we'll see, we're keeping an open mind as the Governor has asked us to do," said Senator Watson.
The special session will take place on August 21st. Watson says if red flag provisions are proposed he will not support it and believes there are other strategies to consider.
"Obviously we've learned from 9/11 that hardening targets makes a significant difference, and that why you've seen us invest heavily into hardening of targets," said Senator Watson.
Along with bolstering SRO's, Watson's budget for school safety includes $40 million for public school security upgrades, $30 million for homeland security network, $14 million for non-public school safety upgrades, and $8 million for school based behavioral health liaisons.