Open container laws could go away for good in Chattanooga.
Senator Todd Gardenhire (R-Chattanooga) is moving to repeal the law he originally had a hand in passing to begin with. The law allowed for open containers of alcoholic beverages, but only on Station Street.
A severe spike in violence on Station Street led him to believe the law has gone too far.
"No one wants to fix the problem," he told Local 3 News. "And if they don't want to fix it, then I'll fix it."
Chattanooga Police have responded to almost 100 violent or potentially-violent incidents on Station Street in a year and a half, according to public records obtained by Local 3 News.
A bill he introduced to the General Assembly last week would repeal the original law, getting rid of open containers on Station Street.
"This is a way to do it," he said. "Just repeal the law that was passed and get it over with. And if that doesn't fix it, then there are other problems."
The incidents on the street have ranged dramatically in severity, from fights to possession of a firearm while intoxicated, to full-blown shootings.
Local 3 News has been reporting on violent incidents on Station Street for months. Earlier this year, Local 3 News obtained body camera video of Chattanooga police officers expressing concerns about gang activity on Station Street.
"I was trying to get as many people there as possible. We just prevented a shooting," an officer could be heard saying after an incident on Halloween 2021 when about 24 people got into a fight before a gun was drawn. "There was a lot of people out in the street. That could've been bad if they just started opening fire on each other."
The incident earned the owners of The Blue Light a beer board violation, triggering months of legal action between the bar owners and the city.
Almost a year later, a man was seen on surveillance video being knocked unconscious by a bouncer at The Boneyard. A lawsuit claims he was left on the street for several minutes before help came. His lawyer told Local 3 News he needed part of his jaw replaced.
"When Station Street opened five years, it was continually growing," said Michael Alfano, owner of The Comedy Catch and Backstage Bar, who said his business has seen a 20% drop in profits over the last year. "And then it came to a screeching halt."
Alfano said Gardenhire is placing blame in the wrong direction, adding that the open container law is not the cause of the violence.
"I'm not asking for any business to close down," said Alfano. "I'm just asking that the businesses, all of us, adhere to the laws."
Last month, the owners of The Blue Light reached an agreement with the city over several citations. The agreement admits no wrongdoing, but orders the bar to pay $1,000 in fines and puts them on a year of probation.
"I wouldn't be opposed to repealing it," Blue Light owner Brian Joyce said in a statement to Local 3 News. "Nobody in Chattanooga, from The Beer Board to the business owners, seems to have a plan for it."
Police have since stepped up patrol of the street. Chief Celeste Murphy billed the patrol The Violence Deterrence Initiative.
"This is the first I’ve heard of Senator Gardenhire’s concerns," Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly wrote in a statement to Local 3 News. "We have no evidence to suggest that the open container law is contributing to an uptick in violent crime in the Station Street area, and CPD is continuing to monitor the corridor closely."
Gardenhire said he sees no resolution locally. So, instead, he's elevating the issue to Nashville.
"I won't do anything to damage Chattanooga's image," he said. "But I'm not doing it, they are. I'm just trying to clean it up."