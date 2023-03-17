U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) was in Chattanooga Friday to discuss her 'Rural Health Agenda,' three bills with the goal of expanding access to healthcare in rural parts of the country.
"In rural areas, it has been very difficult to keep and to retain staff," said Blackburn. "Some of our areas have lost hospitals. There needs to be a way for them to have access to emergency health."
The bills are supported by a bipartisan group of senators, including U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA).
The senators hope the bills would increase healthcare access in rural communities, where more and more hospitals are close to closing every year.
Tennessee ranks in the top ten of states with hospitals at an immediate risk of closing, according to The Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform.
The bills would use grants to allow rural hospitals to expand services and increase the Medicare Area Wage Index, which is used to calculate reimbursements to hospitals for Medicare services.
That index is a major hurdle for hospitals, especially for ones in rural communities.
"They're not on par with reimbursements with urban centers," said Blackburn. "But yet, their needs are as great."
If passed, the bills would also completely forgive student loans for healthcare providers who practice in rural areas for at least five years. It's an incentive that Blackburn hopes could solve the worsening staffing shortages among nurses, practitioners, and other healthcare positions.
In 2022, 22% of hospitals reported critical staffing shortages and have had a hard time recovering ever since.
Blackburn said the proposal's aim is to strengthen hospitals and practices where access to services has struggled in the past.
"What follows that is growth in population and economic development," she said.
In order to become law, the bills would have to pass both the House and the Senate by a majority vote and be signed by President Biden. Blackburn said the support across ideologies is a good sign the bills would be successful.