You may assume this contains nicotine, but check the label. It may have THC, a chemical found in marijuana.
Teens are getting their hands on them and while packaging looks innocent. It poses a huge risk to your child.
"It's not the marijuana we used to know. It's very highly concentrated Marijuana."
This is what School Resource Officers are finding across classrooms in McMinn County.
More underage students are using tobacco products at an alarming rate. Some pens may contain more than just Nicotine.
"We're seeing sometimes 99% THC that is much higher than Marijuana."
McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy says if you happen to come across one, check the label because looks can be deceiving.
"You might see that and think that's just an ordinary vape, or you might see this cartridge and think that's not nicotine and its not."
While most vape products can be sold legally to 21-year-olds, underage children are finding ways to get their hands on one, completely unaware of where they come from.
While there's an age limit inside stores, if bought online it can go under the radar.
He says its hard to tell how much nicotine or even THC fills these pens. There are side-effects that parents should keep in mind.
"The chemicals even beside the active ingredients can be more toxic to lungs. Probably even more so than smoking actual cigarettes," said Dr. Yolanda Spraggins.
She says there's a preconceived notion that smoking can help reduce anxiety, but it's more harmful than helpful.
Spraggins says if your child is starting to withdraw that may be an indicator they need help.
"Parents need to be more in tune with their child and not to drill them, but in everyday conversation make sure you make yourself available," she said.
The McMinn County Sheriff Office along with UT Extension, offer an interactive program called Hidden Plain Sight to help people know what to look for in homes, vehicles and personal items that can indicate substance abuse.
If you would like to set up a program, contact Sarah Kite at UT Extension at (423) 745-2852.