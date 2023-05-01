The Chattanooga Police Department are still looking for a tire thief who's on the loose.
Scenic City Orthodontics on Jenkins Road in Ooltewah recorded security video of a man out in the open stealing the tires off of the office's branded Jeep.
It happened Saturday morning around 12:30.
"It's going to happen to somebody else if we don't stop it," said Tyler Prentice, owner of Scenic City Orthodontics. "Obviously the tires and rims, the Jeep they look good and they were nice rims and tires all of that and so they're expensive to replace."
In the video, the man is clearly seen rolling the tires away from the jacked-up Jeep and placing them into his dark-colored Chevy pick-up truck.
"It's hard to imagine the brazen or the crazy mentality that they would just come right in front of people, cars are driving by, and they are still doing this," said Prentice.
The Jeep is used for community events like food and toy drives. It's a reminder of the positive impact the orthodontic's office tries to make on neighbors.
"If we can catch these guys and prevent it from happening again, that's the ultimate goal," said Prentice.
If you know who may have done this, you're asked to call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.