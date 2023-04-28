Advancing artificial intelligence has the Federal Trade Commission issuing a warning to just about everybody: Be careful picking up the phone and guard your wallet, if you do.
The federal agency says scammers can use just five seconds of your voice to duplicate your voice. The new scam involves callers using that voice to call your loved ones to ask for money, and it's working.
"It sounds like just by answering the call and asking if anyone's there or just saying just a few words, now that alone can be used for this purpose," said Michele Mason, president of Chattanooga's chapter of the Better Business Bureau.
It's done using widely-available online software. It makes incredibly-realistic audio files saying whatever the user wants it to say.
"This is new stuff," said Yu Liang, a computer science professor at The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. "Particularly, the application of the super computer becomes more and more popular, so we can do this stuff."
Liang and his class created their own software where just a five second recording can generate a realistic voice saying anything you want it to.
"It can do a lot of things," said Liang. "Sometimes good things. Sometimes bad things."
Those bad things are part of the FTC's warning. The software is all over the internet, with most websites being free or offering free trials.
Scammers have grabbed hold of that software to cheat your loved ones out of millions of dollars, about $3,500 on average.
The scam was the most popular one in 2022, stealing $11 million from Americans.
"And it makes it that much more real," said Mason. "And it just puts us all at a greater risk that we're going to fall for a scam that maybe we knew what the red flags looked like before."
Experts say you should never answer a phone call if you don't recognize the number, they will leave a voicemail or send a text message if they need you.
If a loved one calls with a strange request, call them back on a trusted number to verify it was actually them.
Liang has been learning about the technology for years. He believes strongly that for every bad use, there's a good one.
He imagines one day the technology could be used to help people who can no longer communicate speak again, or to help people understand each other.
But first, he said, people need to learn more about it and identify its ugly uses.
"I believe that we need to do more investigation about it," said Liang.
If you believe you've been a victim of the scam or any scam, you can report it to the Better Business Bureau's Scam Tracker.