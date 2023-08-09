Natalie Hammond, a Sandy Hook shooting survivor, is using her experience to promote awareness for school safety and develop safety plans so we can prevent any more lives lost in our communities. She spoke at the Shields-Up Safety Summit at the National Medal of Honor Heritage Center Monday, along with a panel of experts to discuss ways to improve school safety in Hamilton County.
During a morning meeting on December 14th, 2012, Hammond, a lead teacher at Sandy Hook Elementary, heard sounds she never expected.
"The work I did then and there was to respond to that sound, which was met with me being wounded multiple times," said Hammond.
Hammond survived the attack and now serves as a Principal of an elementary school in Connecticut. When she heard about the Covenant School shooting, Hammond said all she could think was, "Again."
"I feel like every time there is one it's a couple steps back. We take steps forever, we engage in these really rich and useful and valuable conversations and then it happens again."
It's been almost 11 years since the shooting, and Hammond is telling her story to promote the social and emotional well-being of students and parents across the country.
"When I started rethinking school safety and working with safe and sound schools, we really took a look at rethinking school safety. It's not just putting someone at the front door, it's not just getting cameras in your school building," she explained.
Hammond said school safety isn't just about security outside of the building but also developing relationships with students and reading their behaviors daily.
Michael Matranga, the CEO and Founder of M6 Global Defense, a team of former U.S. Secret Service Special Agents, Behavioral Threat Assessment experts, former K-12 School Administrators, and others involved in developing school safety plans, said teachers are our most powerful allies.
"We know who the next kid is who's going to hurt themselves or hurt some else is, how do we know that? Every single school has a student database, they have behavioral data and history on those kids, we have to get better at analyzing that data," said Matranga.
When a student does show concerning behavioral signs, Hammond said that's an opportunity to make sure resources are available to teachers, the student, and their family.
"We have to get out of this living in denial, it has to being aware, being alert and being prepared. Not just physically, not just structurally, just socially and emotionally as well."
For someone who's been through a similar traumatic experience, Hammond said it's vital to reach out for support and know you're not on an island by yourself. SandyHookPromise.org has several resources available for victims and survivors of gun violence.