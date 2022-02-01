It's been a challenging time for organizations focused on keeping the homeless community safe.
"It's been kind of brutal," Salvation Army Maj. Mark Smith said.
The Salvation Army of the Greater Chattanooga Area has been working to keep people warm and safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.
On Monday, Hamilton County Health Officials reported 527 new cases of COVID.
Smith said cases have been steady among the people they serve.
"In our drop in center, we're doing temperature checks, we're requiring masks," Smith said. "We are encouraging social distancing but we still remain open to allow our unsheltered neighbors to come in out of the cold."
In the past, it's been a challenge to get people vaccinated in the homeless community.
However, Smith said they have an improvement in their vaccination rates recently.
Regardless, the pandemic has not shuttered their efforts to keep people warm during frigid nights.
They have continued to open their cold weather shelter, which costs about a $1,000 each night.
"It saves lives, it really does you know, you have these folks who don't have a place to be and its dangerous for them to be outside so this is a very needed thing," Smith said.
If you would like to make a donation, you can visit the Salvation Army's website.