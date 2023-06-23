The Salvation Army of Greater Chattanooga's Beat the Heat program is in full swing as temperatures warm up.
"People need help. We all need help. Not only the homeless. Not only the less fortunate. Do things for people. Be considerate. Be passionate," said resident Larry Floyd.
The organization is asking for donations and at least a hundred fans to give out this summer. You can see more on what they need here.
"Temperatures are rising but unfortunately the pocket books don't. So, we need to have a chance to provide some much needed relief for people," said Major Doug McClure with the Salvation Army.
The Salvation Army is partnering with Elder's Ace Hardware and the Chattanooga Coca-Cola Bottling Company United.
Anyone who needs help themselves can reach out to the Salvation Army here.