Thirty-four-year-old Eliza Fletcher went for a run early Friday morning near the University of Memphis and was abducted. It's now turned into a murder investigation.
Runners across the country are hoping something like this doesn't happen to them.
Jamie Heath, the Assistant Police Chief with Collegedale PD, says to wear something bright when running in the dark.
"Anything that can call attention to them whether it's visually or audibly,” Heath told us.
Carry pepper spray, a whistle, or keys. Anything that you can use as a weapon of opportunity to help break away from your attacker.
"Pens in their shirts to something as simple as their phone to beat their attacker on the head,” Heath told us.
Inform loved ones where you are going and make sure they have a way to track your location. Whether that's through your phone, smart watch, or a running app.
"They sell these little tiles, literally about that big, that you can tuck in a pocket, you can put on your key ring, you can loop it through your headphone, whatever the case may be,” Heath said.
It could be very beneficial to take a self-defense class to help get away from the attacker and don't give up in the fight. Be as loud and obnoxious as possible.
"That's more trouble than it might be worth for the aggressor. So blow that whistle, scream for help, wave those arms, kick those legs, do everything possible to call attention to yourself,” he told us.
It's important to have situational awareness. Don't run with headphones in and be sure to go somewhere that is well lit.
If there is nowhere in your town that has those options, take those concerns to your local government.