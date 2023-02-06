Administrators at McCallie School is looking into a racially-charged video posted by some of the school's students.
The video, which is laced with racial slurs and expletives, makes several racist comments and comments that could be perceived as threats.
"What was said on that video saddens and angers me in many ways, most especially for our black students," Lee Burns, head of McCallie school, wrote in a letter sent to parents about the incident Monday morning. "I am sorry for the pain and hurt it caused. There is no place at McCallie for making comments that demean an individual based on race, religion, country, sexual orientation, ethnicity, or any other identity marker."
The student seen in the video, who Local 3 News is not identifying since they are likely a minor, made references to using whips and burning someone on a cross.
"Racism of any form is not tolerated at McCallie and violates our community standards," a spokesperson for the school wrote in a statement about the video on social media. "The matter was promptly investigated. The school immediately enacted disciplinary measures, including expulsion."
The spokesperson could not share if the students seen in the video were expelled or how many students received disciplinary action, adding the investigation is not completed yet and that more disciplinary action could come.
It's not clear if the videos, which were posted on the popular social media app Snapchat, were directed at a single student.
"This is what y'all McCallie parents need to be discussing and running to social media with," said the parent, who originally posted the video on social media.
The head of the school's black alumni network told Local 3 News he is working to set up a meeting with the head of McCallie to address the video.
Rev. Ann Pieer, the president of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County chapter of the NAACP, told Local 3 News she is aware of the incident and are meeting Monday and Tuesday to discuss action.
"We have an opportunity to use this sad occasion to redouble our efforts to assure that our school community is one of ever-stronger family, belonging and inclusion for everyone and that we are a community of unity, support, respect, and kindness," Burns continued in the letter sent to parents.