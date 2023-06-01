Local organizations are teaming up this weekend to host a free public health and safety event for Chattanooga residents.
The Summer Outreach Safety Festival, or SOS Fest, is an afternoon full of activities for kids of all ages, with a chance to learn health and safety tips from local health experts and first responders.
The events will run from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the South Chattanooga Community Center at 1151 W. 40th Street.
The fest is organized by several first responders and departments within the city of Chattanooga, including Erlanger, Chattanooga Fire Department, Chattanooga Police Department, City of Chattanooga, Chattanooga Parks, and Outdoors, and the Department of Community Development.
There will be free food, prizes, and more! Read more about the event here.