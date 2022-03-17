One step at a time The American Heart Association and Ruby Falls is challenging their visitors and the community to walk 100 million steps this month.
Hugh Morrow, President, Ruby Falls says “We sponsor a 30 day event and all of our guests count their steps and walk to the falls and back.”
Ruby Falls guests walk an average of 2,000 steps as they tour the cave and climb the Lookout Mountain Tower. This is the fifth year of the joint effort, between the American Heart Association and Ruby Falls as they get ready for Go Red for Women and remind women to keep their heart health top of mind.
Hugh Morrow says “I think as we come out of the pandemic we have been so focused on the pandemic that we have forgotten some of our other health issues and these are so critical to put in front of people and educate them.”
Heart disease is the number one killer of both men and women. Staying active and eating a healthy diet can help cut down on some of the risk factors like obesity, diabetes, and high blood pressure.
Hugh Morrow says “We give them buttons. We give them heart healthy recipes. We allow them to sign a banner when they completed. Anything we can do to create that knowledge while they are here at Ruby Falls.”
Morrow says they have counted over 400 million steps since this partnership started five years ago. While Ruby Falls is a great place to remind people about taking steps toward better heart health, Morrow says the hope is people will get off of the couch and keep moving.
Hugh Morrow says “Let everybody see how this works so when they get home from Chattanooga they will continue to exercise and stay fit. It would be great.”