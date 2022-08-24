A great week for restaurants in the Tennessee Valley -- there are no failing scores to report this week.
However, a hotel's pool nearly failed after the inspector did not find enough chlorine.
Baymont Inn & Suites on Chattanooga Road in Dalton scored a 73.
The inspector said there was not a training certificate for the pool operator onsite, showing completion of an approved training course.
There was not a sign stating there is a first aid kit at the front desk. According to the inspector the sign needs to be in clear view near the entrance.
The ladder to get in and out of the pool was loose and needs tightened.
It was noted that the chlorine level was too low, the hotel cannot re-open the pool until the chlorine is within the required levels.
