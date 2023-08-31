The Davinci robot at Parkridge Medical Center has a new approach on what once was a very invasive lung surgery.
Instead of having to break ribs to be able to operate on the lungs, the robot is able to perform the operation by just making a few small incisions.
"Basically with five little incisions, the diameter of my finger, we're able to go in and basically just meticulously dissect out the lung, take out the cancer," said Dr. Boa Hoang, Chief of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery, Parkridge Medical Center.
While this technology has been used in other procedures, Dr. Boa Hoang at Parkridge is the only doctor in the area to use it for performing a lobectomy (lung surgery).
Dr. Hoang said this technology has revolutionized lung surgery. becasue of that, he is able to take on tougher cases. There are barely any resrictions for the patient post-op, and a shorter recovery time. He hopes this technology becomes the new standard for lobectomies.
Dr. Houag said it is important to know that the robot is not automated- the surgeon is controlling it. The patient is always in the surgeon’s hands.
"It’s always in the surgeon’s hand. There’s no artificial intelligence- it doesn't just do it automatically," Hoang said.
James Howard was one of these patients. In december, Howard had open heart surgery when a growth on his lung was discovered. By using the robot, Howard was able to have the lung surgery without undergoing another majorly invasive procedure.
"It made me feel better that it would not be as invasive, and it would just be three, four, maybe five small incisions, and the recovery time would be quicker," Howard said.
Howard said the staff at Parkridge has been remarkable and he could not be more appreciative of them for taking care of him.
“It was an interesting, kind of crazy, frightening experience, but I’m still standing, and I’m doing okay," Howard said. "I’m thankful for that."
Howard said the first thing he is going to do is go golfing. He said, "I'm going to t-up and smack it as hard as I can."