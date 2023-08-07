The strong winds and head rains Monday battered parts of the Tennessee Valley.
The following roads have been affected in Chattanooga:
302 S Moore Road
7268 Jarnigan Road (wires down)
5100 Old Mission Road (wires down)
6130 Shallowford Road (wires down)
2900 McCallie Ave
800 Graysville Road (wires down)
6731 Dupre Road (wires down)
Midland Pike / N Parkdale Ave
902 Joe Engle Dr (wires down)
Williams Drive at E Brainerd Road
E Brainerd at Jenkins Road (wires down)
Davidson Road at James Ave (wires down)
James Ave at Rhodes Road (wires down)
484 S Crest Road
117 Asbury Drive (wires down)
7609 Standifer Gap Road
Woodland Drive at Pattentown Road (wires down)
E 20th at Market Street
Continuing incidents
Tennessee Ave at Broad Street
Intersection of Market and Main Street
Market Street at E 20th Street
511 Central Ave (wires down)
205 Hillside Drive
3100 E 41st Street (flooding)
36 S Germantown Road (wires down)
Old Ringgold Road at Ryan Street
W 37th Street at Alton Park Blvd (wires down)
6218 Wimberly Drive (wires down)
Cleared incidents
Riverside Drive at Wilcox Blvd
E 38th at 12th Ave
Old Ringgold Road at E Main Street
Lee Highway at Hickory Valley Road
Please obey any instructions from law enforcement, flaggers, or traffic control devices in these areas. Road conditions may worsen as sporadic storms are expected to continue into the evening. Use extreme caution.