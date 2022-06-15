Every other Wednesday, East Ridge Community Food Pantry Director Carolyn Tucker can see her neighbors' need stretching further and further down the road.
Hundreds of cars wrap around the block every time the pantry opens its doors. But recently, filling that need has gotten harder and harder every week.
"It's normal for the lines to be wrapped around," said Tucker. "We have roughly probably over 150 people who come every time the pantry's open."
In the last year, Tucker said the number of people getting in line has doubled. But steadily, she's noticed sticker prices rising, too.
Groceries rose in price on average 8.8% in the last year.
"It's harder to get donations because of the cost," said Tucker. "And it's harder for us to purchase items to get out. So, it's like one big vicious circle."
Between the increase in demand and rising prices, the pantry has had to limit the items it's giving away, even though the pantry is spending more.
This time last year, directors said they would spend around $650/month on groceries.
These days, they can spend up to $2,000/week.
"These are people that I know," said Jacquie Adams, the pantry's coordinator. "And they're people that I've gotten to know. It hurts to see them coming through to know that I've had to cut back on what I've given them."
In their grocery bags, Adams and her staff aren't able to put in as much rice and vegetables as they used to. As an example, they've limited meats from two per family to just one.
"People getting to work, getting to the doctor, that all costs money," said Tucker. "So, I don't see it getting better any time soon."
The East Ridge Community Food Pantry is open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. every first and third Wednesday of the month.
If you're interested in donating, you can message the food pantry on its Facebook page by clicking here.