A majestic tradition continued this year in Ringgold, Georgia.
Every Memorial and Veterans Day, a group of dozens of volunteers set up full-sized American flags on practically every block around town.
This year, the display includes 1,957 of them, stuck into a cross donning the name of a Catoosa County veteran who has died.
"What crosses my mind is what we owe these people and what they did for us," said Michael Schlote, a volunteer with the Catoosa County Veterans Memorial Flag Crew.
A retired 1st Sergeant in the Marine Corps, he has helped put up thousands of the flags, each one for people like Samuel B. Silvey, who served in World War II, or Ronald E. Ellison, a U.S. Army Sergeant.
In Ringgold, the day ended with Steve Price, whose dad served in the Korean War and was a bugler, playing taps. Now, Price is a bugler, too. He spends his days traveling around the area playing at veteran funerals and for an audience like the one in Ringgold Monday.
"I say a prayer every time," said Price. "'God, let me get it right one more time.' Because I get one chance to get it perfect every time."
75 volunteers propped up every one of the 1,957 flags and crosses, each one with a story behind it. A cross reading 'Steve E. Plott' surely has a special meaning to someone.
We know the one reading 'P.O. 2nd Randall Smith' does. He was killed in action during the Chattanooga terrorist attack on July 16, 2015.
"His widows and daughters come every year," said Schlote. "We don't allow anybody else to put their flag up. They come, the flag and cross and the pole are there, and they do it themselves."
It's what Memorial Day is really all about. It's about the people who gave everything for the people trying to give it all right back.
In order to get a flag, a veteran needs to have lived in Catoosa County for at least one day, served in the military for at least one day and they need to have died.
The flag crew is supported entirely by volunteers and donations. You can find information on donating and buying a flag for a veteran in your life here.