Riley Nagel joined Local 3 News in June of 2022.
He moved all the way from Montana, where he was born and raised, and worked as a reporter for KULR-8 News in Billings, MT. Riley also Graduated from Montana State University Billings with a bachelors in Mass Communication.
When he isn’t reporting on Chattanooga news, you might see him at a local movie theater or buying movies at a Walmart, preparing for the next episode of his movie review podcast, the ‘Stranger Nages Podcast’.
If you have any story ideas you’d like to share with Riley, you can email him through this link.