Last February Revive Dental opened their doors in the heart of Chattanooga’s Ridgedale neighborhood, hoping to bring smiles and some desperately needed dental care to those in the community.
Charelle Kennington, Revive Dental says “There is such a need for this type of health care especially for those who may not have insurance.”
A recent survey shows 77 million adults in the US do not have dental insurance. A large percentage of those people are low income, uninsured, minorities and veterans. All areas Charelle says they hope to reach.
Charelle Kennington, Revive Dental says “We accept folks from all over. It doesn’t matter where you live. It doesn’t matter whether you have insurance or not.”
Most of the patients who walk through the doors often come in with what started as a common problem.
Charelle Kennington says “They are typically having a tooth ache of some sort. Multiple toothaches. So they will come in and see us and we are able to do those. Get x-rays and get them to see the doctor. Get them scheduled for extraction of those teeth that need it.”
Ignoring those toothaches can turn into something much more serious and often lands people in the emergency room. It is important to remember that dental health is tied to your overall health.
Charelle Kennington says “When you have a toothache, you have all those nerves. They are connecte all throughout your body. It is not unheard of that infection can travel all throughout your body and into the brain or where ever and it is the same way with the bacteria that causes gum disease.”