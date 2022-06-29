Good news for restaurant-goers, there are no failing inspection scores this week.
The lowest score was an 80 at a pool in Chattanooga.
There were follow-up inspections for the three failing restaurants from last week and all of the locations have made improvements.
On their follow-up inspections, Fulin's Asian Cuisine in Cleveland scored an 85, Ok Maguey in Cleveland scored a 93 and the Clarion Inn pool in Chattanooga scored a 100.
At Fulin's Asian Cuisine the inspector noted the priority violations from last week were corrected.
There will still a few violations seen by the inspector, including the backdoor being propped open allowing bugs inside.
The inspector noted the managers have been working diligently to improve the issues, and two of them are planning to become certified as professional food managers.
Ok Maguey still had issues making sure dishes were cleaned, and were using a Styrofoam cup to scoop salsa.
The inspector said the current permit and most recent inspection scores were not posted.
All of the priority items at the Clarion Inn pool were corrected and the hotel says the pool has re-opened.
If you have a question about a restaurant, hotel, pool or gym -- call your local health department.
Hamilton County
- 100 Riverwalk @ Cameron Harbor Pool 726 Fulton Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Park Ridge Valley Hospital 2200 Morris Hill Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Arbor Landing HOA 1714 Hourglass Pointe Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Mike’s Catering 145 Dry Valley Road Rossville, GA
- 100 Amberleigh Ridge 7205 Aventine Way Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Camp Fulleridge 9101 Fuller Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Hidden Creek Apartments 7710 E Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Freedom Tattoo 5507 Highway 153 Unit 107 Hixson, TN
- 100 Vista Cameron Harbor 805 Canal Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Burger King #12002 10180 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 100 Scenic City Hostel 821 Houston Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hustler’s Daughter 3089 Broad Street Suite G Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Spring Hill Suites 8876 Old Lee Highway Oooltewah, TN
- 100 Hardee’s 9398 Reco Drive Soddy Daisy, TN
- 98 River Rock Pool 382 Cherry Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Krystal 124 Harrison Lane Soddy Daisy, TN
- 96 Alton Place Apartments 335 Croll Court Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Studio 6 7324 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Camp Fulleridge 9101 Fuller Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Mark’s Munchies 6220 Shallowford Road Apartment #363 Chaattanooga, TN
- 100 Courage Tattoo Co. 5926 Howe Lane Suite 114 Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Food NV (Mobile) 7266 Will Drive Harrison, TN
- 100 Magnolia Farms Baby Pool 10227 Magnolia Farms Drive Apison, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Zaxby’s #66108 623 Signal Mountain Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Taco Mamacita 109 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Studio 222 (Piercing) 50 E Main Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Arbor Landing HOA 1714 Hourglass Pointe Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 Ankar’s Hoagies 5966 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Mid-Town Ridge Apartments 312 McBrien Road Apartment 101 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Golden Bowl Teriyaki 5517 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The View at Mission Ridge Pool 2475 15th Avenue Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 McCallie School Pool 2850 McCallie Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Studio 222 50 E Main Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Hilton Garden Inn Pool 311 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Jack’s Family Restaurant 4038 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Oak Haven Pool 2314 Weeping Willow Drive Ooltewah, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Magnolia Farm Main Pool 10227 Magnolia Farms Drive Apison, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Springhill Suites Whirlpool 495 Riverfront Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 BlueCross BlueShield at Cameron Hill 1 Cameron Hill Circle Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Clarion Inn 3641 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Sunset BBQ & Lounge 964 Dodson Avenue Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Engel Park 8060 Slugger Way Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Ridgedale Baptist Church Camp Pool 1826 Hickory Valley Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Ridgedale Baptist CDC 1826 Hickory Valley Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Starbucks Café at BlueCross BlueShield 1 Cameron Hill Circle Chattanooga, TN
- 100 WXYZ Bar 2090 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Volcano Crab and Bar 2342 Shallowford Village Drive Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Renaissance Luxury Condominium Pool 1200 Renaissance Court Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Ridgedale Baptist Church 1826 Hickory Valley Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Mulberry Park Pool 9690 Collier Place Ooltewah, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Splitz Alley Grill 6241 Perimeter Drive Suite 109 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Sir Goony Golf Incorporated 5954 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Ledford at Hamilton Place 1701 N Concord Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 WXYZ Kitchen 2090 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Spring Valley Community Pool 110 Valley Bridge Drive Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Come Clean Hawaiian Shaved Ice (Happy’s House) Mobile 9157 W Minister Circle Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Splitz Alley Bar & Grill 6241 Perimeter Drive Suite 109 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Champion’s Club 7502 Snow Hill Road Ooltewah, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Horizon HOA 2011 Horizons Drive Ooltewah, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Hampton Cove HOA 8098 Chinkapin Court Ooltewah, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Raccoon Mountain Caverns & Campground 319 West Hills Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Park Ridge Valley Hospital 2200 Morris Hill Road Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Motel 6 5505 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Tienda Maya 1939 Central Avenu Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Poblanos Mexican Cuisine Bar 551 River Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Heavenly Food (Mobile) 2193 Park Drive #2 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Jimmy Johns #3205 7407 Igou Gap Road Suite 101 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Zaxby’s 7328 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Chatt Smoke House 416 East MLK Boulevard (Follow-Up)
- 100 El Agave Mexican Grill and Cuisine 531 Signal Mountain Road Suite 165 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Painted Lady Tattoo Parlor 29 Patten Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 American Ink 3920 F Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Ink Mxr 5716 Ringgold Road Suite 101 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 41 Tattoo 515 Airport Road Suite 104 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Temple Painter Tattoo 2311 E Main Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Inked Expressions- Tattoo 5812 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Super 8 Motel Outdoor Pool 20 Birmingham Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Motel 6 5505 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Motel 6 Pool 7707 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Emery Apartment Homes 7604 Standifer Gap Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 YMCA North River Therapy 4138 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 88 Best Western Heritage Inn 7641 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 River Rock Cove Pool 4159 Zephyr Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 90 Hickory Creek Townhome Pool 6760 Hickory Creek Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Flats at 58 6887 Spence Lane Harrison, TN
- 98 Chattanooga Yacht Club 9400 N Hickory Valley Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Lakeshore Estates Community Club Pool 4818 Montcrest Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Cumberland Youth Foundation 1505 Moore Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 Ledford at Hamilton 1701 N Concord Road Chattanooga, TN
- 80 Summit East Ridge Outdoor Pool 3725 Fountain Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Horizon HOA 2011 Horizons Drive Ooltewah, TN
- 100 YMCA North River Lap Pool 4138 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Vaden Village 6634 Vaden Village Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 YMCA North River Men’s Spa 4138 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Carver YFD Center 600 Orchard Knob Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home Pool 6623 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Sonesta Select Chattanooga 2210 Bams Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Standifer Place Apartments 3400 Jenkins Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Lake Breeze Subdivision 6162 Stoney River Drive Harrison, TN
- 97 Baskin Robbins 6990 E Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 The Bitter Alibi 825 Houston Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Kenny’s Southside Sandwiches 1251 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Camp Vesper Point 3216 Lee Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 97 Sonic Drive-In 3508 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
Bradley County
- 95 Forest Grove Apartments Pool 2350 Blackburn Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Dandelion’s Medical Spalon & Boutique 211 1st Street NE Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 Garden Plaza Spa 3500 Keith Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 88 Eagle Creek Estates Pool 113 Eagle Creek Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Towneplace Suites Pool 160 Bernham Drive Cleveland, TN
- 98 Good Vibes Bobby Q Mobile Unit 785 Tasso Lane NE Cleveland, TN
- 94 The Retreat at Spring Creek 260 25th Street NE Cleveland, TN
- 85 Fulin’s Asian Cusiine 4478 Frontage NW Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Cheddar’s Scratch Bar 578 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Towneplace Suites 160 Bernham Drive Cleveland, TN
- 93 Ok Maguey 210 Paul Huff Parkway Suite 400 Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Cicada & Sage 260 2nd Street Suite B Cleveland, TN
- 97 Los Gumaros Taqueria Mobile Unit 1701 S Lee Highway Suite C Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 93 Baymont Inn Breakfast 360 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN
- 98 TBow’s Tavern Bar 1585 Spring Place Road Cleveland, TN
- 99 TBow’s Tavern 1585 Spring Place Road Cleveland, TN
- 94 Baymont Inn Pool 360 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 92 The Pointe at Westland Pool 2005 Westland Drive SW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 93 Cheddar’s Scratch Bar 578 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN
- 96 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen #2210 578 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN
- 98 Five Point Café 105 Edward Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Lost Boys Tattoo Co. 2501 N Ocoee Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
Catoosa County
- 100 New China 69 Poplar Springs Road Ringgold, GA
Dade County
None
Murray County
- 100 Subway – Central 2979 Highway 76 Suite H Chatsworth, GA
- 100 Paul’s Drive In 3231 Highway 411 N Chatsworth, GA
- 86 Krystal 1123 N Third Avenue Chatsworth, GA
- 100 Little Rome 1201 N Third Avenue Chatsworth, GA
- 100 The Crave of Chatsworth LLC 1422 Green Road Suite A Chatsworth, GA
- 92 Captain D’s 1125 N Third Avenue Chatsworth, GA
- 100 Los Amigos 604 N Third Avenue Chatsworth, GA
- 89 Sierra’s Mexican Restaurant 500 South Third Avenue Chatsworth, GA
Walker County
None
Whitfield County
- 97 Wendy’s 214 Connector 3 Dalton, GA
- 98 Daisy’s Snack Bar 3451 Cleveland Highway Dalton, GA
- 92 Elote La Palma 3451 Cleveland Highway Dalton, GA
- 92 Karo’s Corn Place 3451 Cleveland Highway Dalton, GA
- 92 Tutti Frutti Estilo Mexicano 3451 Cleveland Highway Dalton, GA
- 88 Elote La Palma 2 175 Felker Circle Dalton, GA
- 100 Ozone Skate Center 611 Sheridan Avenue Dalton, GA
- 92 Big D’s Taqueria 3451 Cleveland Highway Dalton, GA
- 92 Big D’s Taqueria (Base) 3451 Cleveland Highway Dalton, GA
- 92 Palma’s Snack Shack 3451 Cleveland Highway Dalton, GA
- 96 Paleteria Y Nevaria Monarca 2 1904 E Morris Street Suite B Dalton, GA
- 96 Casa Frida 323 N Hamilton Street Dalton, GA
- 99 Longhorn’s Steakhouse #5130 1315 W Walnut Avenue Dalton, GA
- 91 Five Star Food Service Café 72 616 E Walnut Avenue Dalton, GA
- 91 Day’s Inn 1518 W Walnut Avenue Dalton, GA
- 99 El Maguey Mexican Cuisine 209 W Cuyler Street Dalton, GA