A restaurant in Chattanooga received a failing score after poor handwashing techniques were observed by the inspector.
Tacos y Tortas Don Bento on Bonny Oaks Drive scored a 56.
The inspector says an employee dropped a knife on the floor and continued to use it without cleaning it properly.
There was not a sneeze guard provided for food products at the self-service salsa station.
An employee was seen handling food with their bare hands, and another one was seen with their fingers in their mouth and then handling food.
The inspector found some non-food contact surfaces dirty.
The manager was unaware about the employee illness policy -- they need to provide a written policy.
Wastewater was seen leaking at a sink, and they were unable to properly use the three compartment sink for dishwashing.
Raw foods were being stored above ready-to-eat foods in the cooler unit, causing a risk for cross-contamination.
The inspector said there was not an active managerial control over foodborne illness risks.
If you have a question about a restaurant, hotel, pool or gym -- call your local health department.
Hamilton County
- 98 Springhill Suites 495 Riverfront Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 87 Bojangles #92 4152 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Alexian Village 437 Alexian Way Signal Mountain, TN
- 99 Chick-Fil-A Express 975 E 3 rd Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Sports Barn 301 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 91 Signal Mountain Golf & Country Club 809 James Boulevard Signal Mountain, TN
- 100 Springhill Suites 495 Riverfront Parkway Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Busy Bee Learning Center 7728 Hancock Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Ridgemont at Stringers Ridge 20 Mason Drive Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 93 Baymont Inn & Suites 7017 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Childcare Network #034 4650 Redlands Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 56 Tacos y Tortas Don Bento 6312 Bonny Oaks Drive Suite C Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Holiday Inn Express & Suites Indoor Pool 3710 Modern Industrial Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Haiku Hibachi 5318 Ringgold Road East Ridge, TN
- 96 Hampton Inn & Suites 400 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 83 Southern Star 1210 Taft Highway Suite D Signal Mountain, TN
- 100 AFC Sushi @ Erlanger 975 E Third Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Tendercare University I 1602 Agnes Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 99 DQ Grill & Chill 2118 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Cracker Barrel #200 50 Birmingham Highway Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Mayan Kitchen 507 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Go Gyro Go East Ridge 3507 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Burger Republic 203 W Aquarium Way Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Motel 6 2440 Williams Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Grace Children’s Center 7815 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Taco Stop 2 (Mobile) 2193 Park Drive #2 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Heavenly Flavored Wings 5231 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 97 McDonald’s #13122 1117 E 3 rd Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Pizza Hut #37626 5920 Main Street Ooltewah, TN
- 93 China Kitchen 9408 Apison Pike Suite 110 Ooltewah, TN
- 88 Residence Inn 215 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 The Read House 107 W MLK Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Courtyard By Marriott Downtown 200 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Holiday Inn Express Indoor Pool 1441 N Smith Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Embassy Suites 2321 Lifestyle Way Chattanoga, TN
- 98 Downtown Family YMCA 301 6 th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Siskin Hospital 1 Siskin Plaza Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Downtown Family YMCA 301 6 th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Siskin Hospital 1 Siskin Plaza Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Bond Girl Bakery 8505 Hixson Pike Suite A Hixson, TN
- 100 Pizzeria Cortile Food Truck 4400 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Be Caffeinated 14 W Kent Street Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Firehouse Subs 1820 Gunbarrel Road Suite 700 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Papa G’s Food Truck 1818 Julian Ridge Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Clean Eatz 1414 Jenkins Road Suite 100 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Shuford’s BBQ 11320 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Anomaly Oddstory Brewing Company 1604 Central Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Rob’s Restaurant & Lounge 5308 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Portofino’s Greek Italian Restaurant 6511 Ringgold Road East Ridge, TN
- 100 Fresh Burger Grill 8968 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN (Follow-Up)
- 92 Black Creek Club 4700 Cummings Cove Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Taco Bell #029049 2303 Dayton Boulevard Red Bank, TN
- 100 Panera Bread 417 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Rob’s Restaurant & Lounge 5308 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Starbucks Northshore 20 Cherokee Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers 205 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Nooga-Q 301 Signal Mountain Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Chipotle #3546 2122 Gunbarrel Road Suite 100 Chattanooga, TN
- 94 The Castle Café 1720 S Scenic Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Brown Bag 1924 Gunbarrel Road Suite 110 Chattanooga, TN
- 90 Han-Mi 3103 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Starbucks #48565 8021 E Brainerd Road Suite 101 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 WanderLinger Brewing Company, LLC 1208 King Street Suite 120 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Taqueria Antiqua Guatamala 2005 East Main Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Soul Que 8892 Leroy Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Poblanos Mexican Cuisine 551 River Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 Asian Kitchen 8142 E Brainerd Suite 108 Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Papa John 2700 S Broad Street Suite 144 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 OPA 249 River Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Children’s Academy for Education & Learning 1800 S Greenwood Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Chopstix 6903 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 97 El Taxqueno Taqueria 3100 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Quality Inn Indoor Pool 3540 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Brainerd Baptist School 300 Brookfield Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Proyino’s Italian Restaurant 5084 S Terrace Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Ivy Academy Cafeteria 8520 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 100 Plant Power Café Mobile Truck 8521 Old Cleveland Pike Ooltewah, TN
- 95 Volunteer Community School Kitchen 506 Spears Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 91 Komatsu 409 Signal Mountain Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 TownePlace Suites 7010 McCutcheon Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Creekside at Shallowford 7511 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Southern Burger Company 9453 Bradmore Lane Ooltewah, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Ivy Academy 8520 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 100 Ink Mxr 5716 Ringgold Road Suite 101 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 1885 Grill Ooltewah 9469 Bradmore Lane Suite 101 Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Hilton Garden Inn 311 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 93 Slicks 309 E Main Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Tailwind CHA II 1001 Airport Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Wingate Inn 7312 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 82 Pizza Hut #37599 4340 Ringgold Road East Ridge, TN
Bradley County
- 96 Oak Grove School 400 Durkee Road Clevelabnd, TN
- 95 Los Compas Mobile Unit 131 Appalachia Trail Cleveland, TN
- 98 Lake Forest Middle School Cafeteria 610 Kile Lake Road SE Cleveland, TN
- 95 Pizza Hut Delivery 165 Stuart Road NE #B3 Cleveland, TN
- 98 Oak Grove Cafeteria 400 Durkee Road Clevelabnd, TN
- 95 Marco’s Pizza 143 Stuart Road Cleveland, TN
- 97 Lake Forest Middle School 610 Kile Lake Road SE Cleveland, TN
- 89 Baymont Inn 360 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 87 Rodeway Inn 2595 Georgetown Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Heat n Eat 200 Paul Huff Parkway Suite 112 Cleveland, TN
- 96 Baymont Inn Breakfast 360 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Honey Baked Ham 4454 Frontage NW Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 92 Garden Plaza Pool 3500 Keith Street Cleveland, TN
- 94 Garden Plaza Spa 3500 Keith Street Cleveland, TN
- 81 The Lunch Box Mobile Unit 2298 Keith Street NW Cleveland, TN
- 99 Kang’s Boba House 221 N Ocoee Street Cleveland, TN
- 98 Billie’s Sweet Treats 191 Church Street NE Cleveland, TN
- 100 Take N Eat Mobile Unit 2608 Sweet Bay Circle NW Cleveland, TN
- 99 Lacey’s Littles Kitchen LLC 201 Durkee Road Cleveland, TN
- 84 BPOE Lodge 1944 Restaurant 235 2 nd NE Street Cleveland, TN
- 96 Taco Bell #033295 946 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 86 IHOP Restaurant 4323 Freedom Parkway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 90 BPOE Lodge Lounge 235 2 nd Street NE Cleveland, TN
- 99 Goal Academy 2373 Parker Street NE Unit 221 Cleveland, TN
- 99 North Lee School 205 Sequoia Drive Cleveland, TN
- 99 Park View Elementary Cafeteria 300 Minnis Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 North Lee School Cafeteria 205 Sequoia Drive Cleveland, TN
- 96 La Quinta Pool 130 Interstate Drive Cleveland, TN
- 98 Raider Pool 350 Central Avenue Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Mountain Surf Coffee Mobile 1110 Highway 64 Ocoee, TN
Catoosa County
- 100 Heritage High School 3690 Poplar Springs Road Ringgold, GA
- 100 Heritage Middle School 4005 Poplar Springs Road Ringgold, GA
- 100 Springhill Suites by Marriott 155 General Lee Street Ringgold, GA
Dade County
- 99 R Haven Overnight Family Park 7643 S Highway 11 Rising Fawn, GA
- 96 Dade County Detention Center 75 Case Avenue Trenton, GA
Murray County
- 100 Coker Elementary 1733 Leonard Bridge Road Chatsworth, GA
- 100 Springplace Elementary School 2795 Leonard Bridge Road Chatsworth, GA
- 100 Little Rome 1201 N Third Avenue Chatsworth, GA
- 100 Eton Elementary 829 Highway 286 Eton, GA
- 97 Pleasant Valley Innovative 273 Harris Street Chatsworth, GA
- 100 Bagley Middle School 4600 Highway 225 N Chatsworth, GA
- 100 Moore than Ice, LLC DBA Kona Ice of Ellijay 22 Deer Run Drive SE White, GA
- 100 Northwest Elementary 110 McEntire Circle Chatsworth, GA
Walker County
- 96 Sonic Drive-In Chickamauga 1016 LaFayette Road Chickamauga, GA
- 100 Subway (Chickamauga) 21740 Highway 813 Unit 49 Chickamauga, GA
- 100 The Garden Walk Bed and Breakfast 1206 Lula Lake Road Lookout Mountain, GA
- 100 Chanticleer Inn 1300 Mocking Bird Lane Lookout Mountain, GA
Whitfield County
- 100 Roan Street School 1116 Roan Street Dalton, GA
- 94 Learning Tree Elementary School 300 S Tibbs Road Dalton, GA
- 99 Dunkin’ Donuts 300 Smith Industrial Boulevard Dalton, GA