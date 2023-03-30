It was a good week for all Tennessee Valley restaurants.
There are no failing scores to report, and only on restaurant came close to failing.
In Bradley County, Popeyes on Callen Lane received a 73.
Inspectors saw an employee handling raw chicken and not washing their hands after. Another employee also wiped their face and used no gloves to handle food.
According to inspectors, an employee touched fries with their bare hands.
They also reported unsanitary metal containers, chicken nuggets held at an incorrect hot temperature, and rice cooling in a closed plastic container.
Other observations included boxes of dry batter stored on the floor, a dirty bag of flour by the fryers, and wet stacked containers.
If you have questions about a restaurant, hotel, pool, or gym—call your local health department.
Hamilton County
- 100 Standard Ink 434 Frazier Ave., Ste. 4169 Chattanooga, TN
- 91 Athena Inn 2201 Park Dr. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 America’s Best Value Inn 7638 Lee Hwy Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Candyland Academy 400 N. Seminole Dr. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Pier 88 Boiling Seafood 2288 Gunbarrel Rd. Ste. 130 Chattanooga, TN
- 89 Sitar Indian Restaurant 200A Market St. Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Party Bites Kitchen + Catering 806 E. 12th St. Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Taco Bell #029049 2303 Dayton Blvd. Red Bank, TN
- 86 Krystal CHNF07 6300 Ringgold Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 91 Teriyaki of Japan 3992 Ringgold Rd. Ste. 102 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Blue Grass Grill 55 E. Main St. Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Firehouse Subs 3849 Dayton Blvd., Ste. 101 Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 99 Tendercare Learning Center 3242 Wilcox Blvd. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Blue Monkey Nutrition and Energy 3212 Dayton Blvd. Suite C Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Chattanooga Christian School 3354 Charger Dr. Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 100 Freedom Tattoo 5507 Hwy. 153, Unit 107 Hixson, TN
- 98 Our Lady of Perpetual Help School 505 S. Moore Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 95 The Read House 107 W. MLK Blvd. Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 100 Element Hotel 2312 Center St. Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 100 Sick Boys Ink 5139 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 98 McDonald’s #3342 4608 Hwy. 58 Chattanooga, TN
- 89 Boathouse Grill 1459 Riverside Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 97 McDonald’s #10157 6401 Ringgold Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Formosa 5425 Hwy. 153 Ste. 129 Hixson, TN (follow-up)
- 98 Rib and Lion 5946 Brainerd Rd. Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 100 Hunger House 4427 Highway 58 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Childcare Network #168 1510 E. 3rd St. Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Imperial Garden 2288 Gunbarrel Rd Ste. 142 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chattanooga State 4501 Amnicola Hwy. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 McAlister’s Deli 541 Signal Mnt. Road Ste. 387 Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 94 Portofinos Greek Italian Restaurant 6511 Ringgold Rd. East Ridge, TN
- 94 Crust Pizza 3211 S. Broad St. Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 100 Mary’s Bar and Grill 2125 McCallie Ave Chattanooga, TN
- 98 IHOP #3380 5814 Brainerd Rd. Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 100 Signal Centers 109 N. Germantown Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Staybridge Suites (Hotel) 1300 Carter St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 UT at Chattanooga 6156 McCallie Ave Dept. 1701 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Philosophy Tattoo Collective 846 McCallie Ave. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Tacos El Tote (Mobile) 2193 Park Dr. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 UTC Pool 615 McCallie Ave Dept. 1701 Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Goodman Coffee 1110 Market St. Suite 116 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chattanooga Marriot Downtown 2 Carter Plaza Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Staybridge Suites (food) 1300 Carter St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Evermore Galleries 6910 Shallowford Rd. Ste. 108 C Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Clumpies Ice Cream Company 3917 St. Elmo Ave. Chattanooga, TN
- 91 Sunnyside Cup 3008 St. Elmo Ave. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Bomb Pinoy (Mobile) 1401 Market St. apt. 406 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chattanooga Christian School 3354 Broad St. Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Easy Bistro & Bar 801 Chestnut St. Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Country Inn & Suites 3725 Modern Industries Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 J. Alexander’s 2215 Hamilton Place Blvd. Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 100 Ivy Academy 8520 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 97 Peet’s Coffee and Tea 819 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 El Embargo 301 Cherokee Blvd. Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Bea’s Restaurant 4500 Dodds Ave. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Ivy Academy Cafeteria 8520 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 92 Courtyard By Marriott Downtown 200 Chestnut St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Fresh Burger Grill 8968 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 98 Double Tree Chattanooga 407 Chestnut St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Lynn’s Playpen 2008 Dodson Ave. Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Easy Bistro & Bar Kitchen 801 Chestnut St. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Hampton Inn & Suites 400 Chestnut St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hilton Garden Inn 311 Chestnut St. Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 100 Einstein Bros. Bagels UTC 515 Vine St. Chattanooga, TN
- 97 El Jinete 5559 Little Debbie Pkwy. Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Adelle’s Ice Cream Creperie 400 E. Main St. Ste. 120 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 The Ark Academy 708 S. Orchard Knob Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 100 Express Tattoo 1302 S. Willow St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Poppytons Patisserie 422 E. MLK Blvd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Haven’s Diner 4817 Hwy. 58, Ste. 125 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Thai Chili Asian Bistro 9203 Lee Hwy. Ste. 12 Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Empress Piercing 1302 S. Willow St. Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Whiskey Cowgirl Pool 1819 Broad St. Ste. 111 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Burger King #10574 3401 Amnicola Hwy. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Whiskey Cowgirl Food 1819 Broad St. Ste. 111 Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 100 Vine Street Market & Bakery 1313 Hanover St. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 S. Chattanooga Rec. Ctr. Pool 1152 40th St. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Salvation Army 800 McCallie Ave. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chicken-W-Bones 6227 Lee Hwy. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Shiny Penny 20 Belvoir Ave. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Stevarinos 325 Cherokee Blvd Ste. 100 Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Residence Inn 215 Chestnut St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Brainerd Baptist School 300 Brookfield Ave. Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Albatross Golf Sim & Bar 388 Somerville Ave Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 100 El Metate 5922 Hixson Pk. Hixson, TN
- 98 Kumo One 6025 E. Brainerd Rd. Ste. 104 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 The Little Villagers #3732 Central Ave. Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Sushi City 6921 Lee Hwy. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Super 8 Motel 6519 Ringgold Rd. East Ridge, TN (follow-up)
- 100 Dietschvision Tattoo Gallery 5434 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 100 The Grimoire 3904 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Grand China 3815 Dayton Blvd. Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 97 Moonpie General Store 429 Broad St. Chattanooga, TN
Bradley County
- 100 Lisa’s Lily Pad Kitchen 832 Urbane Rd. NE. Cleveland, TN
- 94 Tres Hermanos 2503 Ocoee St. Cleveland, TN (follow-up)
- 96 Arby’s 2835 Keith St. Cleveland, TN
- 98 Wild Dawgs mobile Unit 639 Sugar Creek Rd. Cleveland, TN
- 98 Cleveland County Club Restaurant 345 Kyle Ln. Cleveland, TN (follow-up)
- 87 Hardee’s-Charleston 1651 Lauderdale Memorial Hwy. Charleston, TN
- 97 Subway #32937 9040 Hiwassee Hwy. Charleston, TN (follow-up)
- 94 Stacey’s Home Cooking 239 Wool St. Charleston, TN (follow-up)
- 98 Steak N Shake 220 Paul Huff NW. Pkwy. Cleveland, TN (follow-up)
- 93 Steam Boys 674 Paul Huff Pkwy. Cleveland, TN (follow-up)
- 98 Jenifer’s Bistro 1500 Lauderdale Memorial Hwy. Charleston, TN (follow-up)
- 73 Popeyes Restaurant 847 Callen Ln. NW. Cleveland, TN
- 100 La Cabana Tex-Mex Bar 8666 Hiwassee St. Charleston, TN
- 82 La Cabana Tex-Mex Restaurant 8666 Hiwassee St. Charleston, TN
Catoosa County
- 100 Ringgold Middle School 217 Tiger Trail Ringgold, GA
- 100 Ringgold High School 100 Tiger Trail Ringgold, GA
- 96 Papa John’s Pizza #610 1537 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 Steak & Shake 1182 Battlefield Pkwy. Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 96 Super 8 Ringgold 5400 Alabama Hwy. Ringgold, GA
- 96 Five Guys Burgers and Fries 1417 Dietz Rd. Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 90 Waffle House (HWY 151) 554 5411 Highway 151 Ringgold, GA
- 93 Tru 5509 Alabama Hwy. Ringgold, GA
Dade County
- 100 Dade County Nutrition C enter 9622 S. US Highway 11 Trenton, GA
- 93 Dade County Rehabilitation Center 1234 Highway 301 Trenton, GA
Murray County
- 100 T & T Catering 1614 Old CCC Camp Rd. Chatsworth, GA
Walker County
- 94 Taco Bell-Chickamauga 15 Major James Clark Gordon Ave Chickamauga, GA
- 92 Walker County State Prison 997 Kevin Ln. Rock Spring, GA
- 91 El Trio Mexican Restaurant 2643 N. 27 Hwy. Unit B Lafayette, GA
Whitefield County
- 99 Wingstop 100 W. Walnut Ave Ste. 108 Dalton, GA