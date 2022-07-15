While people were protesting at the Nation's Capitol last weekend, they were also gathering in Northwest Georgia.
In Dalton, Debbie Peppers gathered with dozens of people to protest the abortion ruling.
While people like Jackie Harling were excited about the ruling in Ringgold.
Jackie Harling, a candidate for Georgia State House District 1 stated, "I don't believe this should be a partisan issue, I don't think this should be a Christian issue I think this should be a humankind issue."
Debby Peppers, chair of the Whitfield County Democratic Party expressed "Every supporter that I hear talking against abortion is citing some sort of religious basis and I have a problem with that because I have always been a supporter of separation of church and state."
Georgia's Attorney General has asked a court to allow the state's so-called Heartbeat Law to take effect - it would reduce abortion access from 20 weeks of pregnancy to six weeks.
It is not clear when this law could take effect.