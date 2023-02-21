People who travel Cagle Mountain in Sequatchie County are calling a portion of the road "the death curve."
Not even half a mile from the top of Cagle Mountain, there is a sharp curve that residents in the area say can be deadly if a person is not driving the speed limit.
Rick Dalton of Dunlap said he travels up and down Cagle Mountain on Highway 111 on a daily basis.
The speed limit is 55 on top of the mountain and decreases to 45 right before the curves.
“I think what happens by the time they figure they are going too fast, they will either slide off the road on the right and go over the embankment after they go over the rails or they will jerk the wheel back and when they do that they are going to meet oncoming traffic going the opposite direction and inertia is going to cause those folks to go into the center lines,” Dalton said.
Dalton said there has been many accidents at the curve, three in the last month.
“A couple times a month someone goes off the road down there and TDOT ends up having to come along and replace the guardrail. If you go down there right now you will see 200
feet of fresh bright aluminum from where the last truck went over the side, going downhill and flipped over,” Dalton said.
Gary Borgia of Cagle expressed that people need to simply take the speed limit that is posted seriously.
“Those curves down there seem a little bit tricky but if you are going the speed limit it is not too bad.
Most of the accident I see that happen there are trucks that have gone through there,” Borgia said.
Dalton said although there is a mountain grade of eight-percent posted when going down Cagle, most people outside of truckers don't exactly know what that means.
“We would like to see centerline barriers, concrete barriers put in. Maybe have a road engineer see if they need to change the grade on the road to keep traffic from sliding off. If there is a least bit of moisture down there it is going to cause problems with traction and help people run off the road,” Dalton said.
Dalton believes a sign saying that this is a dangerous downhill grade would be helpful too.